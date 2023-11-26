Open this photo in gallery: Marc-André Fleury wears his Native American Heritage mask in warmups before a game against the Colorado Avalanche at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minn., on Nov. 24.Nick Wosika/Reuters

In the mid 18th century, the English had had enough of Scottish rebellions. So they decided to assimilate the Scots into British culture.

One part of this effort was the so-called ‘Diskilting Act’. From 1746 on, civilian Scottish men were no longer permitted to wear Highland dress. Punishments for being caught in an illegal kilt included exile to the colonies.

When you picture a Scotsman in your mind’s eye today, what do you think of? Exactly.

Over the weekend, as part of its own diskilting effort, the NHL tried to prevent Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-André Fleury from wearing a custom goalie mask on Native American Heritage Night. The mask featured designs by an Indigenous artist.

‘Tried’ because the effort at enforcement was so feeble as to amount to nothing. Fleury complained about the problem in the morning. General outrage followed all afternoon. That evening, Fleury wore the mask anyway. Before the game was over, local media were already reporting that the NHL was not inclined to fine him.

It was the rare hockey story that caught hold of the American imagination. A lot of people saw that mask.

So when you picture Marc-André Fleury in your mind’s eye for the next while, what will you think of? Exactly.

NHL prevents Fleury from wearing a special mask for the Wild’s Native American Heritage night

This follows closely on other failed attempts at banning accessories. Last month, the league announced that no one could use rainbow-coloured Pride tape on their sticks. Arizona’s Travis Dermott used it anyway. After a full news cycle in which everyone had it stamped into their minds that the NHL is run by a bunch of homophobes, Pride tape was okay again.

This isn’t administration. It’s masochism.

It has become an article of faith that the NHL is run by a bunch of cretins who haven’t made it into the second half of the 20th century.

It started with Pride jerseys. Several teams attempted to involve their rosters in Pride-themed nights. Those evenings collapsed when a player or three on each team refused to participate. It fell to fighting out in public. The NHL took an almighty PR beating.

What didn’t get mentioned so much was that the NHL is the only major league in which such an effort was attempted. Nobody in charge in the NFL or MLB or the NBA is suggesting the players wear Pride jerseys. No player in those leagues is calling for that to happen. There is no Pride tape-style controversy anywhere else because nobody wants to start one.

It’s fair enough to critique the league for bumbling its inclusion efforts, but on the LGBT file at least, it is trying harder than everyone else. Like all good deeds, it can’t go unpunished.

The NHL isn’t a special case here. It does politics terribly because, like all sports leagues, it doesn’t have any. It is a go-along-to-get-along type.

In its collective mind, celebrations of the military, the fight against breast cancer, shilling for gambling apps and the struggle for gay rights are all the same thing: popular. The league hears people talking about them and it wants in on that energy.

Cancer may have been the thing that skewed the approach. There is no such thing as a pro-cancer lobby. Years of winning ad campaigns framed around pink attire fooled sports executives into believing social issues are easy.

They aren’t. Cancer is a one-off. Everything else is an invitation to a fight.

When, as is inevitable, unanimity of opinion cannot be achieved on, say, singing the anthem in French as well as English, the sports league becomes confused. I thought you people liked this stuff? Why is everyone so angry?

What do you do when you’re promoting something that you don’t really care about one way or another, but thought was a big winner for you, which has now turned into a huge loser? You reverse course. Hard-a-port, or whatever they say on battleships.

That’s where the NHL is now – mid 180-degree turn. It doesn’t know where it’s headed. It would just like it to be somewhere where it isn’t getting its head stomped because a second-liner on the Buffalo Sabres won’t wear what he’s told to.

That kind of low-grade panic is how you get a decision like the one to thwart Fleury’s winning gesture.

Also like all other leagues, the NHL isn’t against any particular political or social movement. Actually, it is the most inclusive group you know. It is for anything that will make more people like it.

Flat Earthers, UFO cultists, anarcho-syndicalists – there is a place for all of you in hockey (if you can buy out a section of seats on a dynamically priced night in February).

The only difference now is that the NHL would prefer to never again have to talk about its own opinions. What is hockey’s politics? All of them. And none of them. Next question.

And that is the smoothest way forward. You don’t want to do politics any more? Fine. Don’t. You shouldn’t have started in the first place. You aren’t good at it.

If you can’t control what the players wear, stop making rules about it. Leave that to the teams. If the teams can’t control the players, great, they should stop, too.

Let the players wear what they want, and let them explain it themselves. If they want to talk politics, that’s their business. A genuine outreach by one well-intentioned individual carries a lot more weight with most people than a massive corporate tie-in anyway.

My guess is that the vast majority of players want no part of it. They aren’t afraid of what the league thinks of them, but they do worry about their teammates. Groupthink will remove politics from hockey a lot quicker than new rules. Anything that survives that pressure is most likely something the league would have supported anyway.

As long as no laws are being broken and guys aren’t trying to play in board shorts, why should the NHL care?

Hockey keeps telling us it’s a broad church. The easiest way for the league executive to prove that is by vacating the church building proper. Let the congregants handle the hymns.