 Skip to main content

Maxime Dufour-Lapointe retires from Canadian women’s moguls team

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Maxime Dufour-Lapointe retires from Canadian women’s moguls team

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

Maxime Dufour-Lapointe of Canada races during the women's moguls qualification run at the 2017 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup in Calgary, Alta., on Jan. 28, 2017.

Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

Maxime Dufour-Lapointe, the eldest of three freestyle skiing sisters, has announced her retirement from the Canadian moguls team.

The 29-year-old from Montreal competed in the 2014 Winter Olympics, three world championships and 104 World Cups during a decade representing Canada.

Younger sisters Justine, 24, and Chloe, 26, won gold and silver respectively while Maxime placed 12th in the 2014 Games.

Story continues below advertisement

At the 2015 world championship, Maxime placed fourth in women’s moguls and Justine claimed gold.

Branding themselves “3SDL”, the siblings made freestyle skiing history by sweeping the moguls podium at a World Cup in Val Saint-Come in 2016.

Justine, Chloe and Maxime won gold, silver and bronze respectively. Maxime also won three World Cup bronze medals in 2014.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.