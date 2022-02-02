Northern Ontario skip Krista McCarville delivers a rock during a match against New Brunswick, at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Feb. 2.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville knocked New Brunswick’s Andrea Crawford from the ranks of the unbeaten Wednesday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

McCarville (4-2) scored one in the 11th end to earn an 8-7 win over Crawford (5-1) in the morning draw at the Canadian women’s curling championships.

Crawford, the first skip from New Brunswick to win her first five games at the tournament, could’ve secured a playoff spot with a victory.

In other action, Tracy Fleury’s Wild Card 1 defeated Sarah Hill from Newfoundland and Labrador 8-3, Susanne Birt of P.E.I. downed Chelsea Carey’s Wild Card 2 8-4 and Saskatchewan’s Penny Barker got past Brigitte MacPhail of Nunavut 11-4.