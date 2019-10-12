 Skip to main content

Sports

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl help unbeaten Oilers defeat Rangers 4-1

Vin A. Cherwoo
New York
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tony DeAngelo #77 of the New York Rangers and Leon Draisaitl #29 of the Edmonton Oilers race for the puck during the third period at Madison Square Garden on October 12, 2019 in New York City.

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Connor McDavid scored the tiebreaking goal and Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, all in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Rangers 4-1 Saturday for their season-opening fifth straight win.

Oscar Klefbom had a goal and an assist, McDavid also had an assist, and Mike Smith stopped 20 shots to help Edmonton complete a sweep of the New York area teams. The Oilers beat the Islanders 4-1 on Tuesday night, and then edged New Jersey 4-3 in a shootout Thursday night.

Edmonton, 5-0-0 for the first time in 34 years, became the first team in NHL history to win its first five games after trailing in each.

Story continues below advertisement

Rookie Kaapo Kakko had his first NHL goal for the Rangers, who had won their first two games but were playing for the first time in a week. Henrik Lundqvist finished with 23 saves.

With the score 1-1, Lundqvist made several nice saves early in the third to keep the score tied, and Edmonton’s Matt Benning hit a goalpost at 5:15. New York’s Artemi Panarin was stopped by Smith on a wide-open try from the left side 70 seconds later.

Edmonton then took the lead when McDavid was credited with a power-play goal at 9:44. His pass for Neal in front deflected off Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba’s leg and past Lundqvist. It was McDavid’s fourth of the season.

Draisaitl made it 3-1, knocking in a loose puck in front of Lundqvist with 6:42 left. Lundqvist appeared to believe he had smothered the puck, but officials didn’t blow a whistle, and Draisaitl kept whacking at the puck.

The Rangers pulled Lundqvist for an extra skater, but Draisaitl got an empty-netter, his fourth goal of the season, with 15 seconds left to seal the win.

Trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes, the Oilers picked up their intensity in the second period. Draisaitl hit a goalpost 27 seconds into the period, and Edmonton had a goal waved off because Zack Kassian skated into Lundqvist in the crease.

Lundqvist made a sprawling save diving to his left to deny Alex Chiasson’s tip try on a 2-on-1 about 4 1/2 minutes into the period to preserve the Rangers’ lead.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Klefbom tied it at 6:45 as he got the puck off faceoff, skated to his right and fired a shot from the centre of the blue line through traffic that beat Lundqvist for his first of the season.

Smith stopped slap shots by Panarin and Trouba about 90 seconds apart around the midpoint of the second, and one by Brady Skjei with just under 5 minutes left to keep the score tied.

Lundqvist was caught out of position up out of his crease when the puck deflected to Neal in front, but the goalie made a diving save with his glove.

The Rangers had a 5-on-3 advantage for about 40 seconds in the first period, but Smith denied Buchnevich from the middle nearly 7 minutes in. He then stopped Brendan Lemieux’s tip 1:36 later, and the Rangers’ Brendan Smith hit the crossbar just past the midpoint of the period.

Kakko, the second overall pick in June’s NHL draft, gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead with 1:32 left in the first. On a give-and-go with Ryan Strome on an odd-man rush, Kakko got the puck back and went forehand to backhand and lifted the puck over a sprawled Smith for his first.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter