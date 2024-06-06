McLaren’s Lando Norris pegs Ferrari as favourites at Canadian Grand Prix

McLaren driver Lando Norris says Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix will be anyone’s race, but he gives Ferrari the edge.

The Formula One title race was ignited when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc won the Monaco Grand Prix last month, helping the Italian outfit move within 24 points of Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

Norris thinks Ferrari could have the upper-hand again this weekend partially because curb riding is such a factor at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

“I think they’re favourites,” Norris. “It’s going to be close. It’s impossible for me to say if it’s going to be us, or Ferrari or Red Bull on top. So I think that’s why it’s exciting is because none of us really know.”

Led by three-time defending world champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull won 20 of 21 races to run away with the title.

This year, Red Bull leads with 276 points to Ferrari’s 252 and McLaren isn’t far behind with 184.

Three different drivers – Norris, Verstappen and Leclerc – have won the last three races.

Verstappen, who won the last two years in Montreal, holds a 31-point lead over Leclerc in the drivers championship.

The drivers take to the track Friday for practice sessions in the afternoon and evening. Another practice is set for Saturday before qualifying, which determines where drivers start for Sunday’s race.

Rain could be a factor the entire weekend according to current projections, adding to the potential unpredictability of the race.

Norris says exciting for him and Formula One fans that Verstappen isn’t a slam-dunk winner before the race even begins.

“Knowing you have a hope, you have a chance at least is something that’s great,” he said. “It’s better for the fans and better for people watching.

“That’s really the best part of all of it, is that people are watching, like, who could win this weekend? Rather than he’s going to win again.”