 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Sports

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Meet the mental-toughness trainer helping Canada’s Olympic stars get their minds in shape

Simon Houpt
Simon Houpt
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jean-Francois Menard is a mental performance coach who worked with Mikael Kingsbury at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

Handout

Tessa Virtue had a confession to make. Earlier this year, during an online chat with Jean François Ménard, a mental-performance coach, she suddenly struck a bashful tone. “I’m going to be very found out here in this talk,” she said with an embarrassed laugh, “because everything I go around saying and preaching in interviews and corporate talks, and with anyone who will listen – it’s really all of your material that I’ve learned from you.”

When sports fans think of Olympic athletes preparing for competition, they often envision years of physical training: strength and skills drills; early mornings and late nights in the gym or out on the field or the ice or the water; the hard falls and injuries accumulated along the way. But there’s another vital element to success that doesn’t tend to make it into the stirring montages and athlete profiles that pepper Olympic broadcasts, partly because it would look so boring on camera: years of talk and study and work on mental toughness.

But now, with less than 100 days until the Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to open after a year of extreme uncertainty – and with even non-athletes feeling as though they could use some help with mental resilience – sports psychology may be ready for its close-up.

Story continues below advertisement

When Virtue and her ice-dancing partner, Scott Moir, decided in 2016 to take one last shot at Olympic glory, one of the first people they called was Ménard. Over the ensuing two years, they spent long hours in his Laval, Que., home office, where Virtue filled notebooks with Ménard’s ideas on how to stay focused when her legs felt as though they were going to give out, how to gain control over negative thoughts, how to boost her self-confidence just before taking the ice, and how to improve communication with coaches.

“When you show up at the Olympics, every athlete is strong physically, every athlete is prepared technically, but the ones who typically perform very well are the ones who can manage the moment, manage themselves, manage the pressure, manage the expectations that come with that,” Ménard said during a phone interview with The Globe and Mail. “The flip side is also true. The ones who choke, they don’t choke because they’re weak physically, they choke because they’re not able to manage the pressure.”

His clients have included freestyle skier Mikaël Kingsbury, beach volleyball player Melissa Humana-Paredes, snowboarder Max Parrot, track and field athletes Damian Warner and Derek Drouin, and the Super Bowl-winning Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who penned the forward to a new self-help book by Ménard, Train (Your Brain) Like an Olympian: Gold Medal Techniques to Unleash Your Potential at Work.

Open this photo in gallery

Jean-Francois Menard (centre) has worked with Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and athletes from others sports.

Handout

Sometimes athletes merely need a mental tuneup; other times, the situation is more dire. Last summer, Ménard began working with Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, the 13-time world champion canoeist who had endured a tumultuous 2019 that included a six-month suspension – and the possibility of a career-ending four-year ban – imposed after she tested positive for a banned substance, which later was found to have originated with her former boyfriend. Vincent-Lapointe was stuck in a negative feedback loop of catastrophic thinking.

The day she called Ménard for help, she had stopped paddling in the middle of a test race, her natural fight-or-flight biological response stuck in a mode of defeatist flight.

“He helped me realize that whenever I’m afraid of something that’s going to happen, it’s all speculative,” Vincent-Lapointe said during a phone interview. “I’m not basing my fear on something real, I’m basing my fear on something that hasn’t happened. So he helped me get back in the moment and get back to what I know I’ve done – my successes, and every good thing I’ve done.”

Ménard uses the acronym FEAR to describe that phenomenon: False Evidence Appearing Real. For those who have done cognitive behavioural therapy, which helps people avoid irrational or catastrophic thinking, this may sound familiar.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, Ménard is careful to note that while he has a master’s degree in sports psychology, he is not licensed to practise psychology.

That field – sports psychology and the subset Ménard practises, mental-performance coaching – has come more to the fore in recent years, which he chalks up to two dynamics. “Back in the ’80s and ’90s, there were people doing this type of work, but they were scarce,” he noted. “But in the 2000s, especially with social media, where people share a lot more, and with books that have been published, and athletes after a performance now thanking their mental-performance coach,” word has spread.

And there is something else.

“The amount of money involved in sports has completely changed the reality of having to perform at a high level,” he said. “If you think of the contracts now, some of these athletes are making a ton of money, and the pressure coming from their sponsors, their organizations – or, for some Olympic athletes, their countries,” is unprecedented.

“There’s a lot of reasons, but the main thing is money.”

And yet sometimes the sessions that athletes have with Ménard can approach the profoundly existential. Humana-Paredes, who won the 2019 beach volleyball world championships with her partner, Sarah Pavan, said that when COVID-19 prompted a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics last year, “I was in a state of kind of mourning my life, and what should have been and what could have been.” Ménard, she said, made her realize, " ‘Well, that’s kind of out of your control now.’”

Story continues below advertisement

At first, she was left with, “this feeling of loss and uncertainty, questioning my identity. When sport was taken away from me, I was like, ‘What do I have now?’”

But as she and Ménard explored those thoughts, she began to realize she did not need to be defined by her role as an athlete. “When you kind of put yourself in a box, and everything that you do is a direct result of how you perform in that box – you know, if you’re not performing on the court, then the rest of your day is shot. Your whole identity is wrapped up in what’s going on in that sport.” But the forced break from training and competition last year made her realize she had, “other interests, other hobbies, other roles. I’m not just an athlete.

“I found it very freeing.”

Rings on the Horizon: Tokyo Summer Olympics hit 100 days out marker

Still, too much disruption can be crippling. Having already dealt with 13 months of uncertainty about the status of the Games, Olympic athletes were chilled again this week when a senior Japanese legislator floated the idea that the Games might still be scrapped on a moment’s notice.

Ménard has a two-fold response for his athletes to deal with that sort of uncertainty. Firstly, he tells them, “Rumours remain rumours. … I keep reminding them I’m not interested in working with speculation. Distractions are distractions only if you pay attention to them.” Whenever there is a news report about a possible change in status of the Games, “we get a memo the next morning from the [Canadian Olympic Committee] telling us: No, listen, [the Games] are still on, if they’re not on we’ll be the first to tell you.”

And then there is this: “I work with this concept that I call No Regrets. So, if an athlete takes the foot off the gas pedal because of these stories they hear on the news, they’re worried the Games are not going to happen – if the Games end up happening, they’re going to regret it for the rest of their lives that they didn’t train optimally for a few months. And especially if they finish, like, fourth or fifth, just off the podium? Oh, my God. There is nothing, absolutely nothing worse than that.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies