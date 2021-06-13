 Skip to main content
Michael Woods finishes fifth overall in Tour de Suisse, wins mountain classification

ANDERMATT, Switzerland
The Canadian Press
Gino Maeder from Switzerland of Bahrain Victorious, left, crosses the finish line as the winner ahead of Michael Woods from Canada of Israel Start-Up-Nation, at the conclusion of the eighth and final stage, a 160 km race with start and finish in Andermatt, at the 84th Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race, on June 13, 2021.

URS FLUEELER/The Associated Press

Canadian cyclist Michael Woods was runner-up in the final stage of the Tour de Suisse on Sunday, finishing first in the race’s mountain classification and fifth in the overall standings.

Switzerland’s Gino Mader won the sprint to the finish line in the final 159.5-kilometre stage ahead of the 34-year-old from Ottawa.

Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz won the eight-stage race, seen as a warm-up for the Tour de France. Colombian Rigoberto Uran was second, ahead of Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang, Germany’s Maximilian Schachmann and Woods.

Hugo Houle of Sainte-Perpetue, Que., finished 30th overall. Guillaume Boivin of Montreal was 58th, James Piccoli of Montreal 63rd, Robert Britton of Regina 78th, Nickolas Zukowsky of Ste-Lucie-des-Laurentides, Que., 98th and Ottawa’s Matteo Dal Cin 122nd.

Woods, Piccolo and Boivin were riding for the Israel Start-Up Nation while Zukowsky, Dal-Cin and Britton were competing for Rally Cycling.

Houle rides for Astana Premier-Tech.

Report an error
