Mighty Heart, a 13-1 longshot, captures $1-million Queen’s Plate horse race

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Mighty Heart easily captured the 161st running of the $1-million Queen’s Plate on Saturday.

The race was originally scheduled for June 27 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were no fans in the stands at Woodbine Racetrack.

Mighty Heart, who earned trainer Josie Carroll a third Plate win, captured the 1 1/4-mile opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown on Woodbine’s Tapeta course.

Mighty Heart, a 13-1 longshot with just one eye, topped the 14-horse field in 1:37.50.

Belichick, also trained by Carroll, was second with Clayton, the 3-1 second pick, taking third.

The second leg is the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on Sept. 29 at Fort Erie Racetrack with the final event being the $400,000 Breeders Stakes turf race Oct. 24 at Woodbine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2020.

