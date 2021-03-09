 Skip to main content
Mikael Kingsbury wins another gold at freestyle ski world championship

ALMATY, Kazakhstan
The Canadian Press
Mikael Kingsbury reacts after a run at the 2021 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on Feb. 5, 2021, in Park City, Utah.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury has captured his second world title in as many days.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won the dual moguls event today at the world championship, one day after capturing the moguls crown.

The latest triumph marked Kingsbury’s sixth world title.

Matt Graham of Australia was second and Ikuma Horishima of Japan was third.

Brenden Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., was fourth, Kerrian Chunlaud of Ste-Foy, Que., was seventh, Laurent Dumais of Quebec City was 10th and Gabriel Dufresne of Repentigny, Que., was 19th.

Kingsbury fractured his T4, T5 vertebrae during a training run late last year, and the back injury caused the reigning Olympic champion to miss the first three World Cups of the season.

Since then, Kingsbury has won all four events he has competed in – two World Cups and two world championships.

Anastasiia Smirnova of Russia won the women’s dual moguls event at the worlds..

Sofiane Gagnon of Whistler, B.C., was fourth, while Montreal sisters Justine and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe were ninth and 19th, respectively.

