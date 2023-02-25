Mikael Kingsbury of Canada competes in the men's finals moguls World Cup race Feb. 2 in Park City.The Associated Press

Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury edged Australia’s Matt Graham on Saturday to win gold in singles moguls at the freestyle world ski championships.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished first in the qualifications and the first final before locking up his seventh career world title with his final run.

Kingsbury was awarded 89.82 points, topping Graham (88.90) by less than a point.

Reigning Olympic champion Walter Wallberg of Sweden was third in 88.52.

Elliot Vaillancourt of Drummondville, Que., was 12th.

The dual moguls event will take place on Sunday. Kingsbury won gold in the event at the last two world championships.

“It was one of the strongest super finals I’ve ever competed in, but I believed in myself and it’s amazing,” he said of Saturdaay’s win.

Perrine Laffont of France won women’s gold for her fourth career world title. American Jaelin Kauf took silver and Austria’s Avital Carroll picked up bronze.

Maia Schwinghammer of Saskatoon was fifth.