Mikaela Shiffrin sets records with sixth gold, ninth overall at skiing world championships

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Mikaela Shiffrin sets records with sixth gold, ninth overall at skiing world championships

Eric Willemsen
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. competes in her second run and the slalom leg of the FIS World Ski Championships Women's Alpine Combined at Olympia delle Tofane on Feb. 15, 2021 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN/Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin’s latest gold medal from the skiing world championships moved her past both Lindsey Vonn and Ted Ligety.

Shiffrin won the combined on Monday, giving her a sixth gold and a ninth career medal from the worlds – one more than Vonn at the top of the all-time list of American medallists.

“I can’t wrap my head around it. It’s a number, right? I don’t even know what the number is. But it’s a number,” said Shiffrin, who took bronze in Thursday’s opening event, the super-G. “So, in that way, sure, I can say, `That’s cool.’ But today I was focused on today and in the super-G I was focused on the super-G,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

Shiffrin also set an American record with her sixth world championship title after sharing the mark with Ligety, who retired last week. She has four golds in slalom and one in super-G from previous worlds and is among the main contenders in slalom and giant slalom later this week.

“It takes away the pressure of `winning a medal’ and all of the things, the records, or the talk around what I’m able to accomplish with specifically medal count,” she said.

Shiffrin excelled in both the super-G and the slalom portion to win her second medal of this year’s worlds.

Marco Schwarz won the men’s combined to give Austria its third straight gold medal in the men’s events.

Shiffrin’s success has come three months after returning to ski racing from a 300-day break from competition following the death of her father in February 2020, the coronavirus pandemic and a back injury.

She ranked third after the super-G portion on Monday but was fastest in the slalom leg to beat Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.86 seconds. Olympic champion Michelle Gisin of Switzerland finished 0.89 behind for bronze.

Trying not to overpower her run, Shiffrin skied rather conservatively through the first couple of gates before accelerating once she found her rhythm.

Story continues below advertisement

Shiffrin initially shrugged her shoulders after finishing her slalom run, seeming to indicate she wasn’t sure whether her time would hold up.

“It’s always tough to know. I felt like I was pushing, even though some turns felt slippery, but I was still pushing,” Shiffrin said. “I thought if somebody else has the timing a little bit better, especially the very top part, I don’t have a guaranteed medal off.”

However, no one came even close to the American. Even Vlhova, the overall and slalom World Cup leader, lost ground on Shiffrin after she placed seventh in the super-G.

Two of Shiffrin’s main competitors failed to complete their slalom runs.

First-run leader Federica Brignone straddled the third gate as Italy keeps waiting for its first medal at this year’s worlds after five events. Two-time defending champion Wendy Holdener of Switzerland also skied out early in her run.

In the men’s race, Schwarz edged defending champion Alexis Pinturault by four-hundredths of a second. Loic Meillard of Switzerland was 1.12 behind in third.

Story continues below advertisement

Schwarz, a bronze medallist two years ago, was four-tenths off the lead in fifth after the super-G portion but showed his slalom skills as he posted the fastest time in the deciding leg.

Canadian skier James Crawford surprisingly led after the super-G part and finished a career best fourth.

The worlds continue with parallel races for both women and men on Tuesday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies