 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Mikaela Shiffrin to skip World Cup races at Sochi Olympics course

The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin smiles on the podium after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G, in Bansko, Bulgaria, on Jan. 26, 2020.

The Associated Press

World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin is skipping this weekend’s races in Russia in order to get some rest.

The U.S. ski team said Tuesday on Twitter that Shiffrin “is taking the week off to rest and get a solid training block in.”

It’s the second straight year that Shiffrin has opted to skip a return to Sochi and the course used for the 2014 Olympics.

Story continues below advertisement

Shiffrin is opting out of a downhill on Saturday and a super-G on Sunday despite being second and first, respectively, in the season-long discipline standings.

The 24-year-old American has carefully managed her schedule in building a clear lead in the overall standings. She padded her lead over Federica Brignone by winning twice in three speed races in Bulgaria last weekend.

Shiffrin won the slalom gold medal at the Sochi Olympics but has not returned to compete at the Rosa Khutor course.

Last March, she chose to rest instead of make the long journey for two speed races that were eventually cancelled due to weather conditions.

Shiffrin’s decision then was rewarded by winning three of the final six races to complete a dominating season with a third straight overall World Cup title.

The U.S. team noted that snow and rain is also forecast for this weekend in Sochi.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies