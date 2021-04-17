 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Mike Smith makes 25 saves for shutout as Oilers blank Jets 3-0

Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) makes the save off the shot from Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) as Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) defends during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press

The Edmonton Oilers made the most of a bye week to adjust parts of their game they felt needed work, and the effort showed in their first game back.

The well-rested Oilers looked sharp in their return to play as they blanked the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 in a pivotal North Division matchup on Saturday.

Mike Smith stopped all 26 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season and 42nd of his career.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any time you have a couple of days off, you can regroup and look at your game and tweak the things that need to be tweaked and build on the things that you like,” said captain Connor McDavid, who had two assists.

“The players did a good job of buying in at practice and working hard to keeping ourselves ready and coming out and getting rewarded for it.”

The Oilers were coming off a lopsided 5-0 defeat against the Calgary Flames last Saturday. That loss, coupled with a Winnipeg victory, pushed Edmonton into third in the division.

Coach Dave Tippett said his players were determined to use the six days off to work hard and get back to their winning ways.

“The last few days we’ve had good energy, there was a really positive feeling around our group,” said Tippett. “They were anxious to play, which is a good sign. We had the chance to get some good practice time in and work on our game a little bit.

“It’s not as if we did anything new this week. We reviewed some stuff that’s been in our game all along. When you have a chance to review some of it, you get refreshed with it.”

Tyson Barrie, Jesse Puljujarvi and Alex Chiasson scored for Edmonton (26-12-2), who are now three points behind the Jets (27-15-3) with two games in hand.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers came out with a jump in their step and Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck needed to put on a show in the first period to keep them at bay.

In a two-minute span midway through the frame, last year’s Vezina Trophy winner denied Kailer Yamamoto and Chiasson on breakaways before shutting the door on Zack Kassian with a dangerous tip in front.

Both teams came into the game with identical second-ranked power plays but Edmonton finished 2 for 6 with the man advantage while Winnipeg went 0 for 3.

The Jets took four penalties in a row between the first and second periods and the Oilers’ dangerous power play made them pay on the fourth one.

With Neal Pionk in the box for hooking, the Oilers finally managed to sneak a puck past Hellebuyck when Barrie one-timed McDavid’s setup from the point, through traffic, at 12:00 of the second.

“Leon (Draisaitl) had five good looks from that one side and Tyson had a couple of good looks from up there,” said McDavid. “We’re a power play that’s going to take what you give us, and that’s what they wanted to give us. We did a good job capitalizing.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers doubled their lead when Puljujarvi converted a beautiful no-look, one-handed pass by McDavid from behind the net at 6:37 of the third. Two Jets defencemen converged on McDavid, leaving Puljujarvi all alone in the crease.

“He’s the best player in the world for a reason,” said Jets forward Mark Scheifele of McDavid. “You just can’t give him time and space. He’s so tricky with the puck. He makes plays that a lot of people don’t make in this league. You have to be aware of him every time he’s on the ice.”

Chiasson put the game to bed for the visitors with Edmonton’s second power-play tally of the game when he redirected Barrie’s slap shot from the point at 12:57.

Notes: The Oilers improved to 5-2-0 versus Winnipeg this season. … Draisaitl had two assists for Edmonton. … Hellebuyck stopped 22 of 25 shots in defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2021.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies