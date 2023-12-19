Fraser Minten had two goals and an assist as Canada defeated Denmark’s under-25 team 8-0 Tuesday in a tune-up game ahead of the word junior hockey championship.

Seventeen-year-old Macklin Celebrini added a goal and two assists for Canada, while Denton Mateychuk scored twice.

Jordan Dumais, Brayden Yager and Easton Cowan also scored for Canada. Mathis Rousseau and Samuel St-Hilaire combined to make 15 saves for the shutout.

William Rorth and David Grubak split goaltending duties for Denmark and combined for 32 saves on 40 shots.

Canada, the two-time defending world junior champion, opens the 2024 tournament Dec. 26 against Finland in Gothenburg, Sweden.