Minto Cup, Canada’s junior A lacrosse championship, cancelled for 2021 season

The Minto Cup, Canada’s junior A lacrosse championship, has been cancelled for 2021.

Lacrosse Canada announced the cancellation on Tuesday, a month after the national body shelved 10 other championships because of COVID-19 safety regulations that make interprovincial travel difficult.

Teams from the BC Junior A Lacrosse League, the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League, and the Ontario Junior A Lacrosse League have competed for the Minto Cup for nearly 75 years.

Lacrosse Canada said that this is not a cancellation of the season.

The BCJALL, RMLL and OJALL are all planning modified lacrosse seasons in accordance with their provincial health and safety regulations.

Shawn Williams, president of Lacrosse Canada, said that the organization keeps health and safety in the lacrosse community a top priority.