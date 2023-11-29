Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner arrives on the ice at practice during the opening week of their NHL training camp in Toronto, on Sept. 21.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Since the band was formed five years ago, everybody knows how it goes.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are John and Paul. They’re the ones people are paying to see, and they act like it.

John Tavares is George. The quiet, serious one.

William Nylander is Ringo. He’s the extra guy, but the most likeable one.

Everyone seems comfortable with the arrangement, though it’s never worked. These four combine into a regular-season-standings Transformer that becomes a Fiat Punto in the playoffs.

People call for change, but nothing happens. Maybe because the band doesn’t want to break up. But because every system hates equilibrium, the Leafs’ core is in the midst of coming apart on its own.

The chaotic element is Marner. One quarter of the way into the season, where would you rank him on a list of indispensable Leafs? Top five? Probably not.

It’s not his production – or not just that. Marner, 26, is receding on and off the ice.

A year ago, you were in no doubt about who runs this team. Coach Sheldon Keefe mistakenly believed he did. Early on, he called out the band after a down night – “Our elite players didn’t play like elite players.”

Marner didn’t like the sound of that.

“I talked to [Keefe] today,” Marner said. “He explained what he meant to say, how it came out, and everything like that.”

Keefe came out and took it all back. That humiliation set the early tone for another season of dust.

Contrast that to this year. Once again, Marner isn’t playing elite. Once again, Keefe has called him out, though by name this time (“Mitch is just not executing at the level you expect from him.”).

Same pattern, very different result. This time Marner took the slap and asked for more.

“My game isn’t as good as it usually is,” he said.

Marner’s been demoted to the second line. I guess they didn’t need to have a talk about it.

On Tuesday night against Florida, Marner took a puck in the face, played most of the game in a full mask, failed to score a point and somehow tripped himself in the overtime shootout. As statements of rebuttal go, this one needed more rewrites.

The issue isn’t just Marner’s under-performance. If this were a case of a good player having a bad stretch, nothing would change. But something else has happened concurrently – the rise of Nylander.

There’s room for one or two guys at the peak of any team. It doesn’t matter how good everyone else is.

They say, “Gretzky and the Oilers.” Or sometimes “Gretzky, Messier and the Oilers.”

They don’t say, “Gretzky, Messier, Kurri, Anderson, Coffey, Fuhr, Lowe and the Oilers.” They’re all Hall of Famers, but they aren’t equal.

There’s room for two at the top of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Matthews isn’t going anywhere and the second spot has a new occupant.

Every time Nylander scores, every time another story is written about how much he’s going to be paid, every time he appears on Swedish TV looking like Paul Newman, Marner fades a little.

If you are a big name who’s playing poorly, the coach is on you and you’re being overshadowed, your best hope is the goodwill you’ve built up over the years. Marner doesn’t have any. He’s never been shy about drawing a line between himself and the little people.

“We don’t care what you guys say,” Marner announced as his team was in the midst of blowing its engine in Florida last May. “We don’t listen to you guys outside this locker room.”

Winners can talk like that and get away with it. Losers eventually pay.

Usually, everything the Leafs do is good for a bar argument. You’d think getting hold of a regular all-star by the ankles and dragging him through the streets after 20 games might excite vigorous civic debate. But not in this case. Everyone seems to think it’s fine.

What if it shatters Marner’s confidence? What if it turns him feral? The consensus reply as best I can tell is ‘Good’.

Eventually, someone in the big four was going to start really paying for the Leafs’ collective sins.

Nylander was once the likely candidate, but he’s too relaxed to taunt enjoyably. Tavares catches flak for slowing down, but he tries too hard to blame. Now the crosshairs are settling on Marner. This time it feels as though they have achieved target lock.

Marner’s responsible for his own play, but should his slow fade become a vanishing act, some blame should also fall on the organization.

If you keep putting on the same crappy show with the same overhyped actors, the audience will eventually create its own drama.

The main issue being ginned up this year is Nylander’s status – will the Leafs pay to keep him?? Of course they will. They have no other choice. To do otherwise would be admitting their 10-year plan has failed.

Frustration with not knowing has sent people off on a mole hunt. To keep Nylander, you may have to get rid of someone else. Who should that be?

Based on past truculence and current inability, Marner is making himself the expendable man. Luckily, his shiny old/new replacement is standing right there beside him.

It’s possible this is a good thing. Maybe an unsettled second-line Marner and a tumescent first-line Nylander equals a different Leafs playoff experience. Some highly successful pros are at their best while playing third fiddle.

It’s also possible this is how the Shanahan/Lamoriello/Babcock/Dubas/Keefe/Treliving Leafs fall apart. One of the main guys slips, and the whole band follows him down the tubes.

However this turns out, it seems as though the Leafs are definitely headed off in a new creative direction. All you can say for sure is that it already sounds more interesting than the past four or five albums.