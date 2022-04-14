The average salary in the major leagues rebounded to US$4.4-million on opening day, boosted by a frenzy of free-agent signings before and after the 99-day lockout, according to a study of baseball contracts by The Associated Press.

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer set a season record at US$43.3-million, topping the previous mark established last year by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer at US$38-million. Scherzer earns more than all the current players on the Baltimore Orioles combined.

The average of US$4,414,184 was up 5.9 per cent from the US$4,167,164 at the start of last season and just below the record of US$4,451,508 set in 2017, before the salary slide that angered players during the labour contract that expired last December.

Major League Baseball projects opening-day payrolls at about US$4.5-billion, up almost 10 per cent from the previous high of approximately US$4.1-billion.

This year’s average would have been higher had active rosters not been expanded from 26 to 28 through May 1 following the shortened spring training. Factoring out the added players who are at the US$700,000 minimum or close to it, the average would have been a record US$4.62-million.

In addition, this year’s final average will be boosted by the new labour contract’s US$50-million bonus pool for lower-salaried players not yet eligible for arbitration. Adding that figure and dropping the added 60 players, the average would be US$4.68-million.

The average salary declines over the course of a season as higher-paid veterans are released and replaced by lower-salaried players.

The Los Angeles Dodgers top the major leagues at nearly US$285-million, up from US$241-million at the start of last season.

The Mets are second at US$266-million in their second season under owner Steven Cohen, up from US$186-million last year and US$154-million in 2019, the last full season under the Wilpon and Katz families.

The New York Yankees are third at just less than US$237-million, followed by Philadelphia (US$224-million) and San Diego and Boston (US$212-million each).

World Series champion Atlanta is eighth at US$184-million, and AL champion Houston is 10th at US$174-million.

Oakland, which traded several stars after the lockout, is last at US$48-million, down from US$83-million last opening day and the Athletics’ lowest for a full season since 2008.

Other low payrolls are Baltimore (US$58-million), Cleveland (US$60-million), Pittsburgh (US$62-million), and Miami (just less than US$80-million).

The Orioles totalled US$38-million for their current players, with just more than US$20-million going toward the final season of the seven-year contract of first baseman Chris Davis, who retired after years of injuries and three straight sub-.200 batting averages.

Scherzer was followed at the top of the salary list by Angels outfielder Mike Trout at US$37.1-million, Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon at US$36.6-million, Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole at US$36-million, Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa at US$35.1-million and San Diego third baseman Manny Machado at US$34-million.

Thirteen players earn US$30-million or more, 48 earn at least US$20-million and 133 at least US$10-million. More than half the players, 514, earn at least US$1-million.

After several years of widening, payroll disparity among players decreased slightly.

The 50 highest-paid players are getting 30.3 per cent of salaries, down from 33.4 per cent at the start of last season but still above the 28.6 per cent in 2017. The 100 highest-paid are receiving 48.9 per cent, down from 52.4 per cent last year but above the 42.5 per cent in 2017.

Of 975 players on opening day active rosters, injured lists, the restricted list and the bereavement list, 461 (47 per cent) had salaries under US$1-million, up from 46 per cent last year. The minimum was raised from US$570,500 to US$700,000; 57 earned the minimum and 375 were below US$730,000.

The median salary – the point at which an equal number of players are above and below — rose by US$50,000 to US$1.2-million, down from US$1.4-million in 2019 and well below the US$1.65-million record high at the start of 2015.

The AP’s figures include salaries and prorated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of deferred money are discounted to reflect current values. For the 23 players remaining eligible for salary arbitration, the midpoints of the player requests and team offers were used.

Luxury tax payrolls computed by Major League Baseball are different, using average annual values of contracts on 40-man rosters plus about US$18-million a team for benefits and extended benefits, and a 1/30 share of the prearbitration bonus pool.