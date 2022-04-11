Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment has another sports-betting partnership.

MLSE announced Monday it has agreed to a multi-year agreement with PointsBet Canada. On Friday, the organization reached a partnership with FanDuel Sportsbook and PokerStars.

Ontario’s sports-betting market opened fully last Monday.

MLSE’s ownership stable includes the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, NBA’s Toronto Raptors, CFL’s Toronto Argonauts, Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC and AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

“This is a historic deal for PointsBet Canada,” Scott Vanderwel, the chief executive officer of PointsBet Canada, said in a statement. “You rarely get the opportunity to partner with an organization that spans across all four professional leagues through the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts, and offers year-round entertainment within the sports market in Canada.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with MLSE on this innovative and exciting relationship.”

PointsBet is an online sportsbook based in Australia that entered Ontario’s sports-betting market last week.

“We happily welcome PointsBet Canada as a partner of the Maple Leafs, Raptors, TFC and Argos as they enter the Ontario market with a well-established reputation in the sports betting industry,” said Jordan Vader, MLSE’s senior vice-president, global partnerships. “We look forward to utilizing our partnership to provide 19+ fans of our teams with new and different ways of interacting and engaging with the sports they love with a trusted operator in PointsBet that prioritizes responsible gaming.”