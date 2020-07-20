 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

MLS’s Thierry Henry makes an Impact in Orlando

Paul Attfield
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Head coach of Montreal Impact Thierry Henry talks with his team during a Group C match against Toronto FC, as part of the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 16, 2020, in Reunion, Fla.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Call it the Thierry Henry effect.

It comes with the territory when someone has played at the highest levels of his sport and won almost every important trophy there is to win, as the first-year head coach of the Montreal Impact has.

No less an authority than Lionel Messi can attest to it, after the two became teammates at Barcelona in 2007.

Story continues below advertisement

“The first day he entered the dressing room, I did not dare to look him in the face,” the six-time world player of the year told French sports newspaper L’Équipe.

But to turn around the fortunes of a Major League Soccer franchise that has floundered as of late, failing to make the playoffs since 2016, it’s important that his players learn to look past Henry the player and buy into the philosophy of Thierry Henry the coach.

“You can’t lie – he has his aura,” said Patrice Bernier, the former Canadian international and now one of Henry’s assistant coaches in Montreal. “I’ve seen it myself, but people only see Thierry Henry the player, and I think he always tries to say that, ‘Yeah, I was a player, but now I am a coach. That part of me is gone.’”

Almost six years removed from his final game as a player, Henry has experienced something of a turbulent start to his new career. After being part of the coaching setup for a Belgium team that finished third at the 2018 World Cup, he was handed the reins at French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, the team with which he began his professional career.

It did not go well. A combination of negative tactics, poor man management and a plethora of injuries saw Monaco win just four games under his control. Henry was fired after just 20 games.

But Montreal gives him an opportunity to change the narrative, to show his development as a coach – and to do so in perhaps a more stable environment than he might find in European soccer.

“The club was somewhere he felt he could really go out and put forth his ideas and see them through, while maybe in Europe the reality is sometimes you’re [only] there for two months, three months,” Bernier said. “Things change – the media pressure, the results.”

Story continues below advertisement

The results in Montreal were initially good. After guiding the Impact through the first round of the CONCACAF Champions League with an away-goals victory against Costa Rican side Saprissa, Montreal opened the MLS season with a home win over New England and a draw in Dallas. Given the input of fresh ideas and coaching, players such as forward Maximiliano Urruti began to flourish, with three goals in the first two games after scoring just four in 31 matches last season.

But then the pandemic hit and everything required a reset, culminating in the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando. The event has not gone as Henry would have hoped. The Impact began with a lacklustre 1-0 loss to New England, followed by a barn-burner against Toronto FC, won 4-3 by the Reds. Montreal will need a win Tuesday night in its last round-robin game against D.C. United to have any chance of progressing to the knockout rounds.

“We were having small signs of progress, of building something,” Bernier said. “We were cut short, and the thing is we are not like … Toronto, [Los Angeles FC], all these teams who had success because the core of the group had been together for some time playing under the same coach, playing under the same principles and ideas.”

There were signs of improvement between the first and second games, however. Unlike in the opener, Montreal dominated possession against Toronto, but a lack of finishing and a number of defensive lapses, particularly in the first half, proved its downfall.

“This tournament will benefit those who make the least mistakes,” Henry said, after the loss to Toronto. “On our end, from a defensive standpoint, we need to rework a few things. The way we moved the ball was positive, though.”

One thing that was greatly improved from the first game to the second was the Impact’s compete level. Coming from someone such as Henry, who has spent much of his playing career holding both himself and his teammates to extremely high standards, that’s hardly surprising.

Story continues below advertisement

Former TFC and Montreal goalkeeper Greg Sutton, who played two seasons alongside Henry with the New York Red Bulls, said the base of Henry’s coaching philosophy in Montreal will be the demand that his players compete as hard as they can “every single minute of every single game.”

Those standards can be exacting, Sutton adds, and that can present problems now that he is head coach.

“That’s, I think, the biggest challenge that even these guys will have, too, is because his standards are so high, some of these guys, as hard as it’s going to be, they can’t take it personally,” Sutton said, adding that it’s hard to deny someone of Henry’s stature the right to say those things.

As the record goal-scorer for both the French national team and English Premier League heavyweight Arsenal, Henry has spent time under the tutelage of some of the sport’s most revered coaches, from Arsène Wenger to Pep Guardiola. Whether or not their tactics and viewpoints have rubbed off, though, may be secondary for Henry right now, Sutton said. Man management is a crucial component in the modern soccer dressing room, and while Henry is still learning that part of the job, his former teammate thinks he would do things differently if he were given a do-over in Monaco.

And he will have to balance any playing philosophies he may have with the reality that the majority of Impact players are not top internationals who have been forged in the fiery competition of World Cups and Champions League campaigns.

“He’s going to have a challenge in that aspect of trying to temper himself in certain moments and understanding that he’s not at the top level of world football, and so he can’t expect the top plays to come off all the time, and I think that’s where his challenge will be personally for me,” Sutton said.

Story continues below advertisement

He may have gone some way to make himself more relatable to his players before Montreal’s MLS is Back Tournament opener. As the majority of other players and coaching staff have done, Henry took a knee at the start of the game. But he went further and remained down with one first raised for a full eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd, causing his death.

Having worked with Henry for more than eight months, since the World Cup winner joined Montreal in November, Bernier said the gesture was in keeping with the character of the man he has come to know.

“He pays attention to these human moments and he takes it to heart, and those moments show the Thierry Henry who cares.”

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies