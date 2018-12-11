 Skip to main content

Sports Moguls star Mikael Kingsbury wins Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s top athlete

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Moguls star Mikael Kingsbury wins Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s top athlete

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Canadian Mikael Kingsbury celebrates a gold medal at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 12, 2018.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Freestyle ski star Mikael Kingsbury has won the 2018 Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year.

The winner of the Toronto Star award is selected annually by a panel of sports journalists from across the country.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won his first Olympic gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games and dominated the World Cup moguls circuit.

Story continues below advertisement

Kingsbury won two Crystal Globes at the end of the last World Cup season as overall men’s freestyle points leader and overall men’s moguls leader.

He kicked off the current season last week with a win in Ruka, Finland. It was his 50th career World Cup victory.

Other finalists included figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond, golfer Brooke Henderson, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and curler Kaitlyn Lawes.

The Lou Marsh Trophy has been awarded annually since 1936 with a three-year hiatus during the Second World War.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season