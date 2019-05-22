 Skip to main content

Montero scores on penalty kick as Whitecaps earn draw against Red Bulls

Montero scores on penalty kick as Whitecaps earn draw against Red Bulls

Harrison, New Jersey, United States
The Associated Press
New York Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan (left) and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Brett Levis collide while competing for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game on May 22, 2019, in Harrison, N.J.

Fredy Montero tied it for Vancouver with a penalty kick in the 61st minute and the Whitecaps held on for a 2-2 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

Referee Victor Rivas awarded the Whitecaps (3-6-5) the kick after using video review to determine Sean Nealis handled the ball inside the penalty area.

Vancouver took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute when Scott Sutter finished a counterattack with a narrow-angle finish into the upper corner.

Brian White pulled the Red Bulls (5-5-3) level in the 37th minute with a header flick of Amro Tarek’s header.

White’s pass across the 6-yard box was redirected by Vancouver’s Andy Rose into the Whitecaps own goal to give the Red Bulls a 2-1 lead in the 55th minute.

New York goalkeeper Luis Robles preserved the draw making a diving save on a breakaway attempt by Lucas Venuto in the final minute of stoppage time.

