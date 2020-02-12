Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber out four to six weeks with sprained ankle

Open this photo in gallery Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber will miss four to six weeks with a sprained left ankle. Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Montreal Canadiens say captain Shea Weber will be out four to six weeks with a sprained left ankle.

The defenceman suffered the injury during a game in New Jersey on Feb. 4.

Weber underwent a re-evaluation by orthopedic specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Wednesday in Green Bay, Wis.

The Habs say the latest evaluation took place after the swelling in his ankle had decreased.

An all-star this season, Weber has 13 goals and 21 assists in 55 games.

The Habs will now have to try to make a playoff push without the 34-year-old native of Sicamous, B.C. Montreal entered Wednesday night’s play seven points out of a playoff spot.