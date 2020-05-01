Montreal Canadiens sign forward Arsen Khisamutdinov to two-year contract

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Arsen Khisamutdinov to a two-year, entry-level contract.
Khisamutdinov, 22, had a goal and two assists in 31 games with Nizhnekamsk in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League this past season. He added 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 14 games with Samara of the second-tier VHL.
The six-foot-three, 185-pound native of Ufa, Russia played 40 career games with Nizhnekamsk since making his KHL debut in 2018-19, registering eight points (three goals, five assists) and 14 penalty minutes.
Khisamutdinov was selected by the Canadiens in the sixth round, 170th overall, at the 2019 NHL draft.