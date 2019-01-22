Montreal Impact names Kevin Gilmore as new club president

Montreal Impact owner Joey Saputo is stepping down as president of the MLS club, handing those duties to Kevin Gilmore.
A 54-year-old Saguenay, Que., native, Gilmore has worked in executive roles with the Montreal Canadiens, the Los Angeles Kings and the Walt Disney Company.
Most recently, Gilmore was offering consulting services in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors across North America as a founder of 4Sport Consulting. He also was on the administrative council of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and the Canadian Olympic Committee.
Saputo had been president of the club since founding the Impact in 1993. The team made the jump to MLS in 2012.
“Today, with our league growing by leaps and bounds, new expansion, exciting new stadiums and unparalleled growth, we clearly need to strengthen our organization, review and refine its current structure, increase our level of professionalism and efficiency, and above all, be ready for the major transformations that are rapidly sweeping our sport,” Saputo said in a statement.
The Impact begin training camp on Tuesday in Florida.
