More head coaches should emulate Jürgen Klopp’s happy-go-lucky attitude

Open this photo in gallery: Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp speaks during a press conference at Anfield Liverpool, U.K. on April 10.Peter Byrne/The Associated Press

Amongst the many things that set now former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp apart, the one that made the biggest impression was his smile.

Going back four decades, Liverpool was averaging a new coach every three seasons. Few made much impression.

After a couple of bad years, Klopp was a wild human-resources swing. A bit too young. A bit too inexperienced. A lot too German.

What he had was enthusiasm. British soccer bosses then still cleaved to the Alex Ferguson model – one mixed-up coffee order away from a chair-kicking rage.

Klopp carried himself like a guy who’d snuck past security. He had a tendency – never lost – to grin goofily while answering questions.

Pretty much the first line out of his mouth was: “One of the biggest clubs in the world and given this opportunity to try to help in a situation that’s not so difficult like all the people in this room think.”

Obviously, this is wrong. You’re not supposed to make things sound easy. You’re meant to subtly trash every single thing about your new workplace. That way, if you succeed you are a titanic genius, and if you fail it wasn’t your fault.

Klopp made it easy on his team, but never on himself. He turned Liverpool into a powerhouse and won all kinds of things. The capper that sets him apart from other successful managers is that he didn’t wait to be fired. Klopp quit while he was on top.

Sunday was his last day on the job in Liverpool. He’s still only 56. He hasn’t said what he’ll do next, but he has promised to never coach again in England.

It’s hard to judge in the present which current bold-face names will be considered legends in 50 years time. But Klopp’s an easy pick. Total legend. An all-timer. He’s also an instructive lesson.

Every couple or four years, the team you like best will be in the market for a new coach. Most of the time, it will get it wrong. A lot of the time, badly wrong.

Why are teams so poor at this?

Because new coaches are like first-overall draft picks – the point isn’t to get the best person. It’s to get the person your peers agree is best. That way, you can’t be blamed later for screwing it up. You just did what everyone else agreed was the right thing to do.

This template is mindlessly followed in the NHL and elsewhere – the same old guys who may have won once upon a time circulated over and over again because everyone on sports radio recognizes their name.

One of the things Klopp had that most coaches don’t any more – a consistent history of winning everywhere he went. No four-year troughs. No total disasters.

Klopp was a so-so player so beloved by this teammates that his club, Mainz, elevated him to manager. He turned them around. Then he got a job with Borussia Dortmund, and turned them around. Then Liverpool came calling. Same thing.

Everywhere Klopp went, teams got better. He proved that strategy followed talent, not the other way around. Players and fans loved him. Even the jackals in the English press couldn’t get enough of the guy.

All of us are bloodhounds for authenticity. Few people in sport pass that test. Klopp did.

When was the last time your team hired a coach the players were excited about, or gave a fig what the fans thought of the hiring process? When was the last time a coach seemed authentically enthused?

Nowadays, most of them often seem bored, or beaten down, or resentful. Even the ones who win have a strong tendency to start right in on, ‘Nobody believed in this group, but I did.’

Why? Because they’ve seen too much. They’ve taken too many shots. They hate parts of the job. They do it because who’s going to turn down five-million bucks a year? To do what? Retire?

Klopp’s superpower was his love of the work – all of it. He didn’t just like arranging players in this or that formation or the rush of winning. He liked talking in public about his work. He liked the to-and-fro that is part of fronting a huge entertainment concern. He liked people.

He’ll be remembered for two remarkable abilities – to win and to laugh. No coach produced more memeable moments.

One of his best involves rolling into a press conference looking tired. Someone in the audience says something about “brain fog.”

“Why can everybody say the word, and when I say it it’s not okay?” Klopp says.

“What word?”

“Brain [blank]?” Klopp says.

“No, brain fog. FOG.”

Klopp is grinning madly throughout, delighted by the havoc.

Everyone is joyful sometimes. Klopp had that special thing where he was joyful all the time.

Are these two things – constant enthusiasm and an uninterrupted history of winning – a high bar? Yes. Incredibly high. Unreasonably so.

They should be. That’s why sports coaches are paid so much. If they fail to hit that mark, then no problem. Time to become a special adviser or an assistant GM or some other function in sports that renews your passion.

What shouldn’t happen is that the same people be cycled around forever until they are too decrepit to scream at people, and then be replaced by other, equally burnt-out lifers.

Stop trying to find someone who’s done it before, and take a risk on someone who’s got that special thing that’s impossible to quantify. Someone who makes things better.

Taking a chance on someone like that is a terrible risk for an executive. If your new diamond in the rough blows up, the GM’s and/or the president’s job is probably next.

But it is a great wonder to me that more people in sports don’t ask themselves this question – is the point of this to secure myself a job for life? Or to become part of a legend?