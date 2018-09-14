Mountaineer Tom Frost designed a cleaner climb

Open this photo in gallery In this 1962 photo from the Tom Frost Collection, Tom Frost pauses beneath the "Roof" on the first ascent of the Salathe Wall on El Capitan, in Yosemite Valley, Calif. Royal Robbins/Tom Frost Collection via AP

Tom Frost, a renowned rock climber who made daring first ascents up the towering El Capitan in Yosemite National Park and designed climbing hardware to protect rock from being gouged and scarred, died Aug. 24 at his home in Oakdale, Calif. He was 82.

The cause was complications of prostate cancer, said his biographer, the climbing historian Stephen Grossman. Mr. Frost died on the same day as another alpinist and former climbing partner, Jeff Lowe, who was 67.

Mr. Frost made his mark in Yosemite during what climbers call the park’s golden age, in the 1960s, when a loose confederation of them forged new routes up rock faces such as El Capitan, a 3,000-foot-tall granite monolith and proving ground for rock climbers.

He was a regular at Camp 4, a beloved bare-bones site near Yosemite Lodge that climbers have long used as a base camp, and he made first ascents with noted climbers like Royal Robbins, who also advanced the cause of what is known as clean climbing. (Mr. Robbins died last year.)

Mr. Frost, who was trained as a mechanical engineer, designed equipment with Yvon Chouinard, a world-class climber who founded the gear and apparel company Patagonia. He also photographed his ascents, and many climbers consider his pictures from the 1960s inspirational.

“If you see Frost’s photographs if you’re a climber, you want to be in those places,” Mr. Grossman said.

In 1960, Mr. Frost, Mr. Robbins and two other leading climbers, Chuck Pratt and Joe Fitschen, completed the second successful climb of the Nose, as El Capitan’s south buttress is known, doing so in a little more than seven days and without using fixed ropes. The next year Mr. Frost, Mr. Pratt and Mr. Robbins completed the first ascent of El Capitan’s equally daunting Salathé Wall.

Perhaps the most notable first ascent that Mr. Frost achieved was his scaling of the North America Wall on El Capitan’s southeast face in October 1964, a climb he began with Mr. Pratt, Mr. Chouinard and Mr. Robbins.

Mr. Frost became Mr. Chouinard’s business partner around that time. Since the late 1950s, Mr. Chouinard had made climbing gear – such as the hardened steel spikes, or pitons, that are driven into rock, and the sturdy couplings for ropes known as carabiners – and selling it out of his car, a venture that grew into Chouinard Equipment.

Mr. Frost made dyes that allowed Chouinard to mass produce his gear more efficiently, and in later years the two refined ice climbing necessities such as ice axes and other tools.

“Yvon was the idea man, I was the engineer,” Mr. Frost told Climbing magazine in 2009.

It was in the early 1970s that Mr. Frost and Mr. Chouinard, concerned that their pitons were scarring the rock they loved, began designing climbing tools that would cause less damage. One was the Hexentric, a set of six-sided nuts in different sizes that, in lieu of pitons, are wedged into cracks in the rock and attached to ropes to anchor a climber.

Mr. Frost sold Mr. Chouinard his share of the company in 1975 and then worked for a time as a designer and engineer for Lowe Alpine Systems, a climbing and hiking equipment company founded by Jeff Lowe’s brothers, Greg and Mike. In 1980, Mr. Frost helped found Chimera Lighting, which made lighting equipment for photographers.

Thomas McCallay Frost was born June 30, 1936, in Hollywood, Calif., and grew up in Newport Beach, Calif., where he became a championship sailor. When he was in high school, he raced in Monaco and San Remo, Italy.

He began climbing while studying mechanical engineering at Stanford University. Frost graduated in 1958 and began working for the aerospace manufacturer North American Aviation.

Though closely identified with Yosemite, Frost climbed mountains all over the world, including in the Andes, the Alps and the Himalayas.

In 1979, he joined Mr. Lowe on an expedition, to Ama Dablam in the Himalayas, that was filmed for ABC’s Wide World of Sports. In 1986, they climbed together again, up the north side of Kangtega in Nepal. Frost was the expedition photographer.

He leaves his wife, Joyce; a daughter, Marna Alexander; a son, Ryan; two brothers; and seven grandchildren.