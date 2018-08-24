Mums who scrum: In Ontario, a women’s rugby club gives retired players another kick at the game

Let’s face it, rugby is a man’s world. It’s very rare that you see an organization that’s started by women, run by women, sponsored by women, everything is done by women.— Dr. Karen Chrobak, team co-founder and 20-year rugby veteran
I play with people that historically I literally have hated on the field. These are women that were my nemesis on the field. It was such a strange dynamic and within 10 minutes of being out there it was complete camaraderie.”— Davine Burton, team co-founder
I love spending my Saturdays here with these women, it’s just unbelievable and really empowering.— Sarah Sibbett, 13-year rugby veteran
It’s amazing. To be around women who are able to stay in the game and [are] emotional at the end of the game when their children can see them play.— Tamara Dixon, team co-founder, 21-year rugby veteran
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.