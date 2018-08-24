Mums who scrum: In Ontario, a women’s rugby club gives retired players another kick at the game

The Angels rally together at the field in Markham for the OWL 2 Cup championship game. Chrobak and player Tamara Dixon came up with the idea of the Guardian Angels over a dinner of Thai food where they bemoaned the fact that women in their 30s or older lost out on chances to play rugby when they had children. Men with families could play in an organized league with smaller commitments – why not women?

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail