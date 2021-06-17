Nadal’s unexpected holiday shows the stars are taking back control

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Nadal’s unexpected holiday shows the stars are taking back control

Cathal Kelly
Cathal Kelly
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Spain's Rafael Nadal at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 3, 2021.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

On Thursday, Rafael Nadal casually put it out there that he’s taking the summer off. He’ll be skipping Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team, I understand that it is the right decision,” Nadal said via his social-media feed.

Nadal isn’t hurt. He just doesn’t feel like playing.

Story continues below advertisement

Not so long ago, when the time came that you had to start “listening to your body,” that meant you were thinking about quitting. Those pros had a more soldierly perspective on their work – better to go out on your shield than on a gurney.

Slowly, along with similar shifts affecting all of society, the pros have developed a new perspective on work. It’s great and all, but just as long as it’s not, you know, inconvenient.

The travel is murder and the press are a drag. Why would you do that to yourself when you can just cut a deal with American Express that earns you more than winning the U.S. Open? People just don’t understand how difficult it is having your own apparel line, even though you don’t make decisions more complicated than, “Make the red more reddy.”

The players aren’t to blame for this decline in work ethic. Leagues and tours are. In order to maximize gains, they turned their employees into one-man/woman brands.

They were the ones who outsourced the hassle of marketing. They cheered the arrival of the new social consciousness among their work force, since it gave them all sorts of cover for past misdeeds.

Eventually, the players figured out this downloading of influence didn’t just give some of them enormous leverage. It gave them total leverage.

Nowadays, LeBron James decides when he does or doesn’t want to play. Roger Federer pulls the chute whenever he feels like a nice, long day in the bath. Cristiano Ronaldo picks two bottles of (major tournament sponsor) Coca-Cola off a table and openly mocks the soft drink in front of cameras.

Story continues below advertisement

What are the NBA, ATP or UEFA going to do about it? Scold them? Fine them? What’s their percentage in picking a fight with three of the greatest players in their respective sports? Less than zero. It’s negative per cent.

It’s against that background that organizers of the French Open went over the top rope on Naomi Osaka during her recent media strike. Here they are, the people behind a grand, 130-year-old institution, getting into a tug of war with a 23-year-old kid, and the kid is winning. The executive offices in Paris must have been flooded in gall.

That’s how they ended up writing a strongly worded public letter to Osaka.

Whenever you’re thinking of writing a strongly worded public letter, it’s helpful to imagine the words “Front Toward Enemy” embossed across the envelope. Because it is just as likely to blow off your head off as it is the target of your frustration.

The French Open overreacted, turning Osaka’s losing position into a winning one. Then she did what everyone does these days when things aren’t going so hot at work – she stormed out without saying when she intends on coming back.

On Thursday, Wimbledon organizers said they had begun a “consultation” with Osaka over her media obligations. A few hours later, Osaka’s agent announced she was skipping Wimbledon.

Story continues below advertisement

One party in this scenario looks desperate, while the other looks fully in control. Guess which is which.

Under these sorts of circumstances, with that much sway, even for someone who is a relative newcomer, why would any top star ever retire again?

Once you retire, you stop mattering. No one interviews you. No one wants to buy the stuff you’re shilling.

For pro athletes, retiring is much more than a business decision. It’s a sort of death. That’s why so many of them circle back to become coaches or TV analysts. Having been a somebody, suddenly becoming a nobody is unbearable.

Now there’s another option: Occasional professional sports work. Don’t quit. Just gradually remove your foot from the accelerator and coast for as long as possible. Years, if you can manage it.

It starts with skipping a tournament here or there. Then you skip a major. Then two majors. But always the majors you don’t do so well at (Nadal hasn’t won Wimbledon in more than a decade).

Story continues below advertisement

Blame your knees. Better yet, don’t blame anything. Just say you’re “listening to your body.” Your body is saying: “The sponsorship cheque from Rakuten just landed and Ibiza will be bumping this summer.”

Of course, this freedom to administer enormous helpings of self-care is not available to everyone.

If you’re ranked outside the top 10, or a sub, or not a big enough deal to score an Under Armour gig, then you can forget about taking time off. You are the chum of the sports business.

Your body is screaming at you to ease back and you are telling your body that’s fine if your body can figure out how to make next month’s rent.

This sort of pro’s purpose is to make the Nadals of the world look good whenever they decide to wander back into the office.

So while the bold-face names may think of their flexing as a decisive blow for workers and their allies, it isn’t. All they’ve done is create a sandwich class between the bosses and the proletariat.

Story continues below advertisement

They are the idle, nouveau rich. They work when they want, where they want and only if they want. Everyone else is forced to wait until the mood strikes them.

That isn’t right or wrong. Nadal & Co. are only taking advantage of what the marketplace has given them. And who wouldn’t like to work part-time and still make US$40-million a year (Nadal’s 2020 earnings, the bulk of it from sponsorships)?

But you might want to be careful with this new power. It presumes people will always pay big money to watch today’s sports elite do today’s popular sports, even if the stars of the show start skipping performances. It further presumes that this appetite isn’t just inexhaustible, but that it is in a state of permanent growth.

I wonder if the most famous boxers and jockeys in the world had the same sort of optimism about their jobs back in the 1930s and 40s.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies