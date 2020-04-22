 Skip to main content
NCAA rule changes will see players ejected for targeting allowed to remain on sidelines

Indianapolis, Indiana, United States
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims, centre, is hit West Virginia safety Josh Norwood, right, and safety Sean Mahone during a game on Oct. 31, 2019. Players ejected from football games for targeting will be allowed to remain on the sidelines, the NCAA announced on April 21, 2020.

The Associated Press

Players ejected from football games for targeting will be allowed to remain on the sidelines, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

The Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the rules change no longer requiring players to head to the locker-room after targeting is confirmed. All other aspects of the rule discouraging above-the-shoulders contact remain the same.

The panel also approved a pace-of-play guideline for instant replay officials to complete video reviews in less than two minutes. Reviews that are exceptionally complicated or involve end-of-game issues should be completed as efficiently as possible without a stated time limit.

A clock rule regarding instant replay also was approved. If the game clock expires at the end of a half and replay determines there was time remaining and the clock should start on the referee’s signal, there must be at least 3 seconds left, when the ball should have been declared dead, to restore time. If less than 3 seconds remain on the game clock, the half is over.

The panel approved a rule that officials’ jurisdiction of a game begins 90 minutes before kickoff, instead of the current 60. There had been concerns about dust-ups between opponents before officials were required to be on the field.

Only two players on a team will be allowed to wear the same jersey number to limit confusion among officials and to make opponent scouting less difficult. The players must not be on the field at the same time. Also, players will be allowed to wear number “0” this season.

