The Shaw Charity Classic has announced a new midsummer date and lower prices to help celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The only Canadian event on the PGA Tour Champions calendar will be held Aug. 1-7 at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club. Advanced tickets will be $10 each to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the tournament.

“We are so excited to provide Calgarians with an affordable ticket to reconnect at one of the city’s signature summer events while celebrating our 10th anniversary that is once again sure to generate some energy, excitement and community spirit throughout the city,” said Sean Van Kesteren, executive director of the Shaw Charity Classic.

Van Kesteren added that more events are being developed in celebration of the 10th anniversary, with those plans and initial player announcements to follow.

The tournament is set to make a full return after operating under a modified structure and ticket price in 2021 following a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

LPGA Tour player and major winner Michelle Wie West will guest star at Blakes Women’s Day on Aug. 1, a golf networking event for 104 women business and community leaders from Calgary and across Canada.

The five-time LPGA winner and 2014 U.S. Women’s Open champion will start the day off with a breakfast and an inspirational panel discussion before heading to the upper driving range to host a short clinic.

Wie West will also engage with participants in an 18-hole shamble.