It took an incredible first half scissor kick from New York City FC’s Matias Pellegrini to stop CF Montreal’s home clean sheet and win streak at six games with a 1-0 defeat.

Pellegrini’s goal in the 33rd minute stood as the winner for New York (5-7-9) which claimed its first road win of the Major League Soccer season.

Montreal (8-10-2) has found success in this run by imposing themselves and dictating the tempo early on, but struggled on Canada Day. The hosts conceded more possession and failed to press as high up the pitch, allowing New York more time to play.

Their timid start was finally punished at the half-hour mark when a cross from Braian Cufré found Pellegrini who launched the ball into the top corner with a spectacular scissor kick. This was the first goal in 797 minutes Montreal conceded at home across all competitions.

Looking to secure their first win in 12 games in all competitions, NYCFC descended into a low block, looking to sit behind the ball and suffocate Montreal’s midfield. For nearly an hour, the approach worked as the hosts were limited to low-percentage shots from outside the penalty area.

Both teams will be back in action in front of their home crowds as New York returns to Citi Field and hosts Charlotte FC on July 5, while Montreal will welcome Atlanta United on July 8.