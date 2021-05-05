 Skip to main content
New York Rangers abruptly dump team president, general manager

Stephen Whyno
The Associated Press
FILE - John Davidson, left, president of the New York Rangers, and Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton pose at a news conference in New York, in this Wednesday, May 22, 2019, file photo. The New York Rangers fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 according to multiple published reports. The New York Post and Sportsnet reported Davidson and Gorton had been fired with three games left in the season and replaced by associate general manager and former Rangers captain Chris Drury.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Seth Wenig/The Associated Press

The New York Rangers abruptly fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday with three games left in the season.

Chris Drury was named president and GM. He previously served as associate GM under Davidson and Gorton.

The stunning move came less than 24 hours after the team ripped the league for fining but not suspending Washington’s Tom Wilson for his role in a scrum Monday night that injured Rangers star Artemi Panarin. In the statement, the team – not attributed to Davidson, Gorton or any individual – said the decision was a dereliction of duty and that George Parros was “unfit” to remain in his job as head of player safety.

It was not immediately clear if the front office shakeup had any connection to the statement. The Rangers postponed coach David Quinn’s pregame media availability Wednesday morning but did not give a reason why.

”We want to thank JD and Jeff for their contributions to the organization,” owner James Dolan said in a statement. “They are both great hockey professionals who worked hard for the Rangers, however, in order for the team to succeed in the manner our fans deserve, there needs to be a change in leadership.”

Whatever the reason, cutting ties with Davidson and Gorton is a shocking development given the apparent speed of New York’s rebuild. The Rangers qualified for the NHL’s expanded, 24-team playoffs in 2020, won the draft lottery and the opportunity to select Alexis Lafrenière with the top pick and are expected to finish fifth in the eight-team East Division this season.

Since Gorton became GM in 2015 and Davidson joined the organization in spring 2019, the Rangers have built one of the most impressive collections of young talent in hockey. In addition to Lafrenière, they picked forward Kaapo Kakko second overall in the 2019 draft, found their goaltender of the future in Igor Shesterkin and acquired an elite No. 1 defenceman in Adam Fox.

Those players, along with Panarin and centre Mika Zibanejad, are expected to make up a core that contends for the postseason for years to come. Gorton and Davidson are responsible for bringing in all those players.

The path forward will now be charted by Drury, a rising star in management who finished his playing career as captain of the Rangers from 2008-11. He was recently named USA Hockey’s GM for the upcoming world championships.

“Chris is a very sought-after executive and a strong leader, who has proven himself to be one of the top young minds in hockey,” Dolan said. “We are confident he will effectively guide the team to ensure the long-term success we promised Rangers fans.”

