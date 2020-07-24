NHL is missing golden chance to make real change

This week, the NHL laid out some of what will be different about the league in its COVID incarnation, which begins Tuesday.

Large screens will gird the rink, and images of spectators will be projected upon them. The NBA is doing that.

Crowd noise sourced from video games will be laid over the action to make it seem more (i.e. less) real. Britain’s Premier League did that.

Fans are invited to submit chants that will be layered onto the algorithmic noise. Everyone else has done that.

The only thing the NHL is doing that is unique to hockey is instituting a five-second broadcast delay. Because Lord knows you would not want to hear hockey players talking the way hockey players actually talk when they are playing hockey. What would hockey fans think?

Doesn’t anybody who runs the NHL get HBO? Haven’t they seen a Dave Chappelle special?

Swearing is no longer a taboo. It’s something mildly frowned upon in office settings, and none of us are ever going to the office again. (That’s more of a life goal than a prediction.)

Yes, yes, I know. The children. They’ll be scarred. Many of them will live in a world in which the average temperature on a winter’s day is 38C and they have to swim to the corner store, but the swearing is what’ll prevent them from becoming underwater brain surgeons.

How about a “blue’”version of Hockey Night in Canada, reserved for the late game. Scrap the delay, turn off all the ambient noise and start the game by having one team’s mascot slap five players on the other side. Then have at it.

Something demonstrably different. Different in any way from everyone else.

But the goal here seems to be homogenizing the experience as much as possible, so that one sports league plays on TV like every other.

Knock wood, there will never again be such an opportunity to reintroduce people to sports. Not the sports as they are played – that hasn’t changed. But the idea of sports.

What do sports mean to you? How are they delivered? What could be changed, if only temporarily, just to see how it worked out?

This was every league’s once-in-a-generation opportunity to blue-sky the basics of their operation. No one took it.

Once they got the minimum safety protocols squared away, everyone shamelessly ripped off everyone else’s plan.

Even the bubbles sound the same. The NHL seems inordinately proud of its Biosphere experiments in Edmonton and Toronto. The league made a video about it.

In it, the words “fenced in” were used several times. The provided graphics did not specify where the guard towers and swivelling spotlights will be placed, probably for good reasons of operational security.

So players will be living in something somewhere between a luxury spa, a penal colony and a display case. Kurt Vonnegut predicted exactly this sort of human zoo.

All this forced frivolity and effort to make live sports feel more like video-game sports works if you’re the NBA or NFL. Those leagues don’t need to sell themselves. They’re doing fine.

But you’d have hoped the NHL might have taken an opportunity to zig while others zag. Let’s face it – hockey has room for growth.

On that topic, the NHL also named its newest franchise this week – the Seattle Kraken.

Apparently, the league didn’t run this thing through the “how can some words be slightly altered so that they sound like other, far less flattering words” search engine.

But whatever. That’s Seattle’s problem now. That and the snazzy arena it just built that it might not get a chance to try out for a couple more years.

The NHL doesn’t need more teams in the United States. It needs more relevance in the United States. This seems like a particularly bad time for an overwhelmingly white-bread sport with a largely foreign workforce to be making those sorts of in-roads down south.

The only advantage hockey had was exclusivity. America has a) never been more housebound and b) had less access to entertainment. No new movies, no new bars, nowhere to go that isn’t driving distance from where you are now. This is the Summer of 50 Things to Do on Your Couch.

The NHL had a chance to wedge itself in there. Had it started just a few weeks earlier. Had it come up with a format that caught more attention. Had it created a viewing experience that emphasized its strengths – Slap Shot, but real – instead of trying to be like the cool kids in basketball.

Hockey players will never be as cool as basketball players, no matter how meticulously they plan their bus-to-lockerroom wardrobes.

In reality-TV terms, the NBA is Real Housewives. Hockey should be Holmes on Homes. Low-budget, Dogme 95 production aesthetic, high on authenticity and working-class swagger. And, yes, swearing.

Instead, we’ll get Real Housewives of (insert a Canadian city here that you don’t like, and this way we’ll keep my Saturday morning inbox PG-rated).

It might still work. The main appeal of sports viewership is its collective experience. You can’t watch Netflix with millions of others in real time.

It’s hard to say how much that has been missed. Maybe some people who were fans have found new hobbies. And maybe some people who weren’t are now anxious to give it a try. Television ratings elsewhere (i.e. European soccer) have been huge. But no European country tried starting three major domestic leagues at once.

Maybe people who didn’t watch hockey before want to try it out now. That’s absolutely possible. But it’s not clear to me why they would. It’s no different than it was before. In fact, it’s much less different.

Outside Canada, the league will most likely be marginalized by the sudden infusion of sports content into the collective consciousness.

It’s always been that way, and the NHL has bumped along nicely in fourth place.

What’s too bad is that this time around – possibly this time only – there was an untaken chance to try shaking up the standings.