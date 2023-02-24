Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James couldn't name the NHL's hockey team in LA, despite sharing office space with the organization. It's the kind of non-name recognition that suggests the NHL is missing something for Americans.Kirby Lee

Coming out of the pandemic, the NHL has been on a nice, little run in the United States. Notably, it signed a new U.S.-based broadcast deal with the Disney family, which includes ESPN.

ESPN is so low on the dial in the United States that it’s the de facto national channel. Theoretically, ESPN equals American relevance. But that thesis is lab-based. Now that the deal’s been running for more than a year, what does this experiment look like in the real world?

It looks like LeBron James holding court during NBA all-star weekend.

If you were to draw a Venn diagram of all intersecting American sports concerns, James would be in the middle of it. These days, he’s more of a media player than a basketball one. The Los Angeles Lakers probably won’t make the playoffs this year. That means no springtime national media push. So James delivered his semi-annual state of the union at the all-star game instead.

One big idea he wanted to plant in the entertainment hive mind is that he would like to own an NBA franchise. James is very rich, but he’s not that rich. This was his chance to make an elevator pitch for putting a team in Las Vegas.

“Vegas is a really cool city and they’re doing some great things in sports these days,” James said. “You see what the [WNBA] Aces are doing. You got the [NFL] Raiders there. You got the [???] Kings there …”

Had James left it at that, it might have been okay. Maybe they’d have found a 1940s roller-derby team called the Reno Kings and explained it that way.

But instead James continued: “… the hockey team. They’re doing a lot of great things down there.”

Here, finally, is the horrible truth of the NHL’s decades-long effort to become a major major league in the United States. Los Angeles resident LeBron James does not know that there is an NHL team in Los Angeles called the Kings.

Again, had it been left there, it could have been explained away as a brain cramp. He got mixed up. But James made it very clear that he was not mixed up.

“I think it’s the Kings? It’s not the Kings, is it?” James said to his audience of sports reporters, some of whom had presumably pulled a face when he gaffed.

“The Golden Knights,” someone yelled out. “Who?” James said.

“The Golden Knights,” more people yelled.

“The Golden Knights, right,” James said. “The Kings is in L.A., right?”

From the tone, it was a genuine question. James was really asking.

Again again, this wouldn’t be so bad if James’s Lakers didn’t share an office with the Kings. It’s reasonable to assume he’s walked by these guys a million times. He’s seen the souvenir shop selling their gear. He’s seen arena workers installing and taking out the ice. And he still has no clue who the Kings are. For all LeBron James knows, the Ice Capades are touring the absolute hell out of Southern California right now.

If Sidney Crosby did a news conference in which he made it clear that he didn’t know there was a basketball team in New York called the Knicks, it’d be a national laugh-riot. A few Americans would first have to be told who Crosby is and what he does, but once over that hurdle, they’d be deeply amused that this bumptious foreign hillbilly doesn’t know what a real sports team looks like. You can imagine how much fun the NBA and the NBA press would have with that one. Because they’re big league.

Outside Canada, the NHL is not big league. You put college sports in the mix and it’s flirting with minor league. This small incident showed that in more ways than one.

Having no other choice, the Kings embraced the pain. The team’s social media circulated the James video, saying, “Some roommates forget to do the dishes. Some roommates forget to take out the trash. Others forget you live there too.”

Right. Ha ha. Nice one. Nice … [soft sobbing] … one.

How did everyone else treat this swing-and-miss? As though it hadn’t happened. For major U.S. media, it’s too small potatoes to bother with. For Canadian media, it’s too humiliating to contemplate.

No one understands viewership statistics. A corporate balance sheet can be juggled to show whatever you want people to see. On the basis of those things, the NHL is in constant expansion. Just ask it.

But when a person of James’s stature pulls a Mariah Carey on you – “I don’t know her” – there is no way of massaging that. Nobody tried to turn it back on James. It was just assumed that no high-profile American should know anything about the NHL, even if he shares a parking garage with it.

If it wasn’t so depressing, it wouldn’t be so hilarious.

Worst of all, James wasn’t trying to hurt anyone’s feelings. That makes it extra hurtful. The exchange ended with a look of dawning recognition on James’s face as he realized he had just insulted a bunch of guys he should know, but doesn’t. He tried to insert a better pull quote into the story – “There’s two kings in L.A.” – in the hopes that anyone Tweeting about it would run with that. Many did. And then it was over. A few online titters – ‘The NHL. What a bunch of losers’ – and then on to the next.

One thing most people agree on these days when they talk about fixing hockey is that it needs fixing. Hockey Canada tipped a lot of people over on that score.

The NHL is fun in a vacuum, but when you hold it up against the NFL or the NBA, it’s missing something. Some sort of primal, Internet-era oomph. It’s a holistic problem, which is another way of saying no one has any idea where to start.

One place might be LeBron James. If someone that good at sport, that invested in sport and that connected in sport doesn’t know the most basic, basic things about your sport, you have an image problem.

Forget about how much you were able to wring out of Disney in an inflationary moment for live programming. Just because your legs are moving doesn’t mean you’re on pace.

What’s the harm in using the James fiasco as an excuse to brainstorm a few new ideas? Even a few radical ones. For the moment, forget about conquering America. That’s too vague. Be specific. What could you do differently to convince this one guy that he’s missing out?