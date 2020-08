NHL reports no positive COVID-19 tests in second week in Toronto, Edmonton

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe, back, and players in the final moments of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets during third period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Toronto on Aug. 9, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The NHL says it has had no positive COVID-19 test results in its first two weeks in secure zones in Edmonton and Toronto.

The league says it administered 7,245 tests in its second week, from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, with no positive results.

In the first week, from July 27 to Aug. 1, the league says it had no positive results in 7,013 tests.

Testing is done daily on all 52 members of each team’s travelling party.

Eight of 24 teams have now been eliminated and have exited the secure zones.

Players and staff in the secure zones are separated from the general public and no fans are in attendance at games.