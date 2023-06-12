Open this photo in gallery: Adam Hadwin is tackled by a security guard as he tries to celebrate with Nick Taylor, after Taylor's Canadian Open win, in Toronto, on June 11.Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press

Canada had a couple of great sports moments over the weekend.

First, Winnipeg’s Nick Taylor won the Canadian Open. He made an impossible putt on a tilted, undulating green in a playoff in order to do so.

It took so long for the ball to go from Taylor to the hole that announcer Jim Nantz had enough time to fully Nantz the moment – “Good pace … Are you serious?! … Oh my goodness! … Glorious and free!”

(It could have been worse. Taylor could have chipped the green and given Nantz enough time to start singing.)

Taylor is a great Canadian cover boy – handsome, affable and impossible to pick out in a crowd. Only 35, he’s just written the first sentence of his obituary.

It was a remarkable achievement, but It was not the day’s news highlight. The moment they will still be talking about in years to come was now about to happen, and involved Adam Hadwin.

If Taylor is famous because he golfs, Hadwin is a famous golfer. But let’s face it – everybody at a golf tournament looks the same. It’s the only sport in which spectators aspire to dress exactly the same as competitors. Not sort of like them. Exactly like them, right down to the specialized footwear.

So when a celebratory Hadwin came barrelling onto the green brandishing a popped bottle of champagne, he could easily have been mistaken as some over-refreshed attendee itching to get in on the fun.

A security guard spotted Hadwin, triangulated his route and moved to intercept. Then he popped him with the sort of tackle that would have made your high-school football coach stop practice and tell everyone to gather round and watch how it’s done. Got low. Put his shoulder in the numbers. Rode Hadwin to the ground like a dogie. Perfect tackle.

This was where things went from very Canadian to extremely Canadian.

Other pros might have taken offence. A few would have gotten up screaming. A few others might have started swinging.

Not Hadwin. He took it with enormous grace. Even his body language was relaxed. This is clearly a guy you want with you on your side during an emergency. Only seconds after it ended, cameras caught Hadwin in a ginger embrace with the man who’d wiped him out.

Later, Hadwin sent out a screen capture of the tackle – mid-air with the guard wrapped around him. In the background, a blurred Taylor can be seen celebrating. Hadwin’s caption: “Put it in the Louvre!”

He’s right. It’s not technically a photograph, but name me a better picture in Canadian sports history. At minimum, it’s up there with Paul Henderson or The Shot.

Taylor’s win was big in the golf world. Hadwin’s reaction to getting sacked at work was worldwide news. If you put Hadwin’s name in Google now, the first two prompts were ‘Why was Adam Hadwin tackled?’ and ‘Who tackled Adam Hadwin?’

Late on Sunday, Jessica Hadwin reassured everyone that her husband was “still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled.”

This whole thing about Canadians and politeness is out of control. Every time I get off the Queen Street streetcar, the word that pops to mind is not “polite.” And we all know what polite is code for – boring.

The whole world would love for Canada to drive by just after they’ve gotten a flat on a lonely road, but the idea of spending an entire cocktail party talking to Canada fills them with dread. Canada – nice enough guy, but, man, how much does anyone need to know about pipelines?

All of us can do our part in changing this opinion. The next time you’re in America and someone squeals when you say you’re Canadian, and then says how polite we are, poke them. Not hard, but not not hard. Just hard enough to unsettle. That way, we can get some word of mouth going – “… well, they’re mostly polite.”

But that will take a while. The most effective way of correcting this now universally held global opinion that Canada is a bunch of milquetoasts and doormats is with memes.

On Sunday, Hadwin and the unnamed security guard created the most effective pro-Canadian/anti-politeness meme possible.

The security guard is Canada. Hadwin is Canada’s capacity for forgiveness and understanding. That would make Taylor, standing in the background and oblivious to what’s happening up here, America.

A smart government would already be packaging this property. I’m thinking a full-spectrum, global blast of pure patriotism. You want to hack us? We will hack you right back. But with love.

If you are the right age and I say to you, “We want to keep our Irish names,” or, “I can smell burnt toast,” or, “I need these baskets back,” you know what I’m talking about. This could be as big as that.

You want to kick off some heritage minutes for the 21st century? A famous Canadian golfer getting blown up on a Canadian golf course by a guy who was told no one, but no one, gets on this golf course without permission. And in the end, everybody is friends.

The chain of events that immediately followed Taylor’s win on Sunday – that’s a special Canadian moment.

In combination, the things that happened there – an extreme focus on rules, an enjoyment of and facility with non-lethal violence, the ability to withstand said violence, the willingness to talk it out and, having talked it out, to laugh about it – are uniquely us.

At a distance of a few years, I can rarely remember who won what when. But long after that, ’Remember when Adam Hadwin got annihilated while spraying champagne?’ will be a secret handshake for Canadians around the world.