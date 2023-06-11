Open this photo in gallery: Nick Taylor reacts after winning the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament on June 11.Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

In a week in which PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan threatened to monopolize all the drama in the world of golf, it was left to a relatively unknown Canadian to politely say ‘Hold my beer.’

Nick Taylor, ranked 69th in the world entering this week, sank a dramatic 72-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole on Sunday to end a 69-year wait for a Canadian winner at the national golf championship. The putt, the longest of Taylor’s 13-year pro career according to broadcaster CBS, ended any hope that England’s Tommy Fleetwood had of spoiling the fairy tale ending at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

“I’m speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home,” Taylor told CBS with tears in his eyes after making the most important putt of his career. “This is the most incredible feeling.”

The last player from Canada to win the Canadian Open was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver. Fletcher was born in England; Carl Keffer had been the only Canadian-born champion, winning in 1909 and 1914.

Perhaps feeling the sense of occasion, legendary CBS play-by-play golf commentator Jim Nantz gave the moment the signature respect it was demanding, sending a call that will surely be replayed ad infinitum in the years to come.

“Good pace … Are you serious? Oh my goodness! Glorious and free!”

With many of the world’s top pros skipping this year’s tournament to focus on next week’s U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, Monahan had dominated the lead-in to this year’s Canadian Open with Tuesday’s announcement that the PGA Tour would be merging with the rival LIV Golf.

By Sunday, with both Taylor and Corey Conners in contention for the title, that bombshell was relegated to second billing for a day at least.

Taylor, who was born in Winnipeg but grew up in Abbotsford, B.C., was very much flying the Canadian flag on Sunday, leading for much of the day before ending in a two-way tie with Fleetwood with a 17-under 271. He shot 75 in Thursday’s opening round but rallied with a 67 on Friday to make the cut, then shot 63 on Saturday to begin the final round three shots behind leader C.T. Pan.

While he got the expected home support from the crowd, which serenaded him with cries of O Canada at various points on the course, Taylor also enjoyed a Canadian all-star cheerleading squad, with fellow Canadians Conners, Adam Hadwin, and former Masters champion Mike Weir, who was casually sipping a Sapporo beer, giving vocal support.

On the final hole of the playoff, which was on the par-five 18th for the third time of the four sudden-death holes, Fleetwood reached the green in three. However, Taylor’s drive bounced into a divot just off the fairway, but the Canadian but still managed to reach the green in two shots, giving Taylor a long uphill putt for victory.

The 35-year-old embraced the drama, with his ball hitting the flagstick before dropping in. Taylor then flipped his putter in the air to celebrate his third career PGA Tour win before fans made their way down from the grandstand, including fellow Abbotsford native Hadwin, who was tackled by security as he attempted to celebrate with his fellow pro and friend.

“It’s incredible. I mean, what do you say to one of the greatest moments of Canadian golf history?” Hadwin said. “I think we all predicted that this was going to happen.

“I’m not sure that any one of us predicted a 72-foot birdie putt in a fourth hole playoff to get it done, but what a way to go.”

Fellow Canadian golf professional Brooke Henderson, who knows the feeling of winning her home championship after victory at the 2018 CP Women’s Open, took to Twitter to congratulate Taylor.

“Amazing victory by Nick!! Winning at home is the best! All of Canada is proud today! Congratulations to Nick on the impressive win!”

Weir, who had almost ended Canada’s drought back in 2004, but lost a dramatic three-hole playoff when Fiji’s Vijay Singh beat him at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ont., was equally thrilled for his countryman.

“My heart is pumping for him still,” said Weir on the 18th green. “That’s just an amazing finish.”

Taylor was appreciative of the outpouring of support from all corners, admitting that they played a role in getting him over the finish line.

“The fans were unbelievable all day,” Taylor said. “Every green, every tee box I was getting ovations and to make those last two putts to give myself a chance to do that, I’m speechless.”

He almost never got the chance.

Fleetwood needed a birdie on the reachable par five to win in regulation, but he missed his tee shot right, laid up into an awkward lie in the right rough and two-putted for par to force the playoff in rainy conditions.

The players traded birdies on their first time playing No. 18 in the playoff. They both parred 18 and the par-three ninth before heading back to 18.

Fleetwood, a two-time Ryder Cup player from England and a six-time winner on the European tour, remains winless on the PGA Tour.

“I played great today, even though I missed some chances, if you like, on those playoff holes,” Fleetwood said. “Yeah, it was close. I just have to take the positives from it and start practising tomorrow. I got a major next week. So can’t dwell on it too much.”

Tyrrell Hatton (64), Aaron Rai (69) and Pan (70) finished one shot out of the playoff, while two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy, two shots back of Pan entering the final round, closed with a 72 and finished in a tie for ninth, five shots back.

With a report from The Canadian Press and the Associated Press