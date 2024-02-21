Ottawa has a new professional sports team coming to town.

The National Lacrosse League is returning to the nation’s capital, with the New York Riptide moving north of the border starting next season.

The team will be named the Ottawa Black Bears and will play out of the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL’s Senators.

NLL Commissioner Brett Frood made the announcement Wednesday.

New York is seventh among 15 NLL teams this season with a 5-5 record.

The Black Bears will be the sixth Canadian team in the league, joining Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax, Saskatchewan and Calgary.

The Ottawa Rebel played in the NLL from 2001 to 2003 before becoming inactive. The franchise moved to Edmonton in 2005 and currently plays in Saskatoon.