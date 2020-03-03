 Skip to main content

Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue beats Nunavut’s Jake Higgs at the Brier

KINGSTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Team Newfoundland skip Brad Gushue delivers a rock against Manitoba at the Brier in Kingston on Feb. 29, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador defeated Nunavut’s Jake Higgs 7-2 on Tuesday morning at the Tim Hortons Brier.

The two-time national men’s curling champion led 5-0 after three ends. The teams shook hands once the minimum eight ends were completed.

Gushue moved into sole possession of second place in Pool B at 4-1. Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher, who was off for the morning draw, leads at 4-0.

Meanwhile, Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson hit a circus double-raise double-takeout to score three for a 9-8 win over Prince Edward Island’s Bryan Cochrane.

New Brunswick’s James Grattan beat Steve Laycock of British Columbia 6-3 and Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories topped Yukon’s Thomas Scoffin 9-7 in the other early game at the Leon’s Centre.

Team Wild Card’s Mike McEwen leads Pool A at 4-0. Ontario’s John Epping, Saskatchewan’s Matt Dunstone and Canada’s Kevin Koe are next at 3-1.

Two more draws are scheduled for later in the day. The top four teams in each pool will advance to the championship round starting Thursday.

The four-team Page playoffs start Saturday and the final is set for Sunday.

