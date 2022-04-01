Marquavian Stephens made a lay-up to put Saskatchewan up one with six seconds to play, and Nervens Demosthene and Tyrese Potoma made free throws to ice the game as the No. 8 Huskies stunned the top seed Brock Badgers 77-73 Friday in the quarter-finals of the U Sports men’s basketball championship.

Stephens, a native of Flint, Mich., led all Saskatchewan scorers with 19 points. Terrebonne, Que.’s Demosthene added 14 points in the win, while Potoma of Regina’s only two points in the contest came at the free-throw line.

Star Badgers swingman Tajinder Lall of Cambridge, Ont., led all scorers with 26 points and Markham, Ont.’s Kascius Small-Martin added 23 in defeat.

The Badgers were largely undone by a sluggish opening quarter that saw them get outscored 22-9 and make just two field goals.

The Huskies also beat up Brock on the glass, outrebounding the Badgers 42-35, while grabbing 14 offensive boards.

Saskatchewan is moving onto the semi-finals of the tournament on Saturday, where it will see the winner of No. 4 Dalhousie against No. 5 Queen’s.

That match will conclude later on Friday, followed up by No. 3 and tournament host Alberta taking on No. 6 McGill and No. 2 Victoria facing No. 7 Carleton.

Brock will play in a consolation game Saturday.