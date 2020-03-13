No sports means lots of opportunity to broaden the scope of our distractions

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby knocks the ball from Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert as he drives to the basket in the second half during an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The NBA have since suspended all games. Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press

On Friday, The Globe and Mail ran a front-page picture of the interior of Washington’s Capital One Arena. It’s a panoramic shot of the rink and stands. There is only person on the ice – an arena worker – skating about aimlessly. Otherwise, the cavernous room is empty.

For me, that image captures where we’re at at the moment.

There is something about empty arenas, a few of which I’ve had the unusual experience of standing in. Without people in the seats, they are eerie and awesome.

In one of his short stories, the Polish writer Stanislaw Lem imagined an alien spying on Earth from space. This little green man has to draw conclusions based on long-range observation.

One of them is that the inhabitants of our planet worship once a week in large, open buildings while priests run around on the grass in the middle.

Lem meant it as satire, but in the years since he wrote it, it’s become close to the truth. Modern sport has all the basics of religion – temples, vestments, rules, a clerical class, blind belief, enemies and an eventual reward for the faithful.

You take that away all of a sudden and people start to lose hope. There are few things more profound and chilling than an abandoned holy place.

That’s why in the midst of all of Thursday’s tumult – travel bans, school cancellations, word that COVID-19 was beginning to infect the sort of people we assume are protected from the cares of real life – the sports angle stood out.

Something that never stops for more than a night or two, a thing that has trucked forward during world wars and after terror attacks, was stopping. The NHL, NBA, MLB et al didn’t just suspend the games. They were calling a pause on normal life. That helped put some people over the edge.

By Friday morning, you needed a fire hose to get into any chain grocery store. People who could not tell you how to cook a lentil were buying lentils in bulk. I watched a woman on the streetcar lose her balance as the car shifted, reach out instinctively to grab a railing, then pull her hand back like it was hot.

I went to the LCBO to pick up a bottle of wine. It was 10:30 in the morning. The place was full. Everyone else in there was piling shopping carts with hard liquor.

The guy at the checkout eyed me up and down – I was wearing a camouflage parka – and said, “You look ready to blast some zombies.” Neither of us laughed.

When I got home, I read they’d cancelled The Masters.

Golf was the last holdout. It should be COVID-proof, or as close to possible as that gets for any public activity.

It’s a purely televised sport that doesn’t require a crowd. The competitors don’t come into contact or need to get anywhere near each other. The playing surface is as big as a farm.

But going forward with The Masters would send the wrong message – ‘Everything’s totally fine!’ – and they made the right decision.

Is it wrong to feel bummed by it?

If you are in the midst of writing a strongly worded letter to the Augusta National Golf Club, then yes.

But I would suggest that most of the people who are missing sports right now aren’t missing sports, per se. That may come eventually. What they’re missing right now is the sense of order sports represents.

When things truly go to hell somewhere in the world, sports is the first thing out the window. The second thing is the government.

The absence of sports in the world, however temporary, is disorienting. We don’t need them – not in the Maslow sense – but a society without them is one in trouble. Even those among us who don’t play sports, watch sports or care about sports recognize that.

Right now and for the next little while, we’re all that guy skating around an empty arena, thinking things like, “How long does a 20-pound bag of rice keep once it’s been opened?” or “Do I really need an entire case of ketchup? Or do I need two cases?”

Sports is a distraction we can no longer bury ourselves in. It has stakes, but none that actually matter. It’s very much like life – a bit sweeter, a lot more intense – but not the real thing. In existential terms, the difference is an artificial sweetener versus sugar.

I don’t think it’s wrong right now to be concerned with distractions. Distractions have social utility. They keep us focused on simple tasks when the other option is letting the mind wander in the direction of a freakout.

While they can (and should) take away sports, they can’t take away conversation, books, board games, Netflix or that novel you’ve always wanted to get started on but have been too busy watching sports to bother with. Even apocalypse prepping has its charms. Do you have a flashlight? I have three. I will trade you one of them for some ketchup.

Whatever else happens – and I choose to maintain a cautiously optimistic mindset – the absence of sports is an opportunity to widen the scope of our distractions. Maybe get back to a few we’d put aside.

It’s a chance to worry about our neighbours which, in the big city, might even lead to the unusual experience of talking to our neighbours.

It’s a chance to cultivate a sense of purpose that can get lost in the rush of daily life. You know that feeling you get when you’re in a foreign place? Like you’re seeing more carefully and taking more in? That you’re more aware of everything around you? I’m getting that now. And it’s not just the fact that I cannot, despite best efforts, stop pawing at my face.

Just because sports ends doesn’t mean everything else will. This is a renewed chance to find out what that ‘everything else’ is.