Open this photo in gallery: People play cricket in the annual Chartered Institute of Management Accountants Mayor’s Trophy community event in Toronto, on June 24. The association helped integrate the sport to Toronto-area schools and introduced a scholarship program for high-school players to travel overseas to represent Canada.Katherine KY Cheng/The Globe and Mail

With the Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) now in its third year of bringing one of Canada’s fastest-growing sports into schools, teachers and coaches recently reflected on cricket’s progress in this country, while emphasizing how much further it has to go.

Before the OSCA, there was the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA). The group consisted of accountants who joined the profession partly on the promise of international qualification, should they become an accountant within the British Commonwealth. As a way to bond in their spare time, members would play the sport common amongst their countries – cricket.

In 2005, the accountants held a cricket tournament in Toronto, in which both then-mayor David Miller and the president of CIMA participated. When sponsors became interested in the event, CIMA used the funds to help integrate cricket into schools and introduced a scholarship program for high-school players to travel overseas to represent Canada.

Eventually, CIMA handed the reigns to the OSCA, which was formed in 2020. The non-profit now focuses on cricket at a grassroots level – with particular interest in school participation.

Miller, an immigrant to Canada himself, not only played cricket as a child in England, but witnessed how the sport brings various cultures together. Therefore, when approached with the idea of a tournament, he said the focus was to provide adequate facilities for the “relative boom of cricket.”

“Most people who live in Toronto weren’t born in Canada, and many of those are from Commonwealth countries where cricket is the most popular sport,” Miller said. “So, it’s natural.”

Ranil Mendis, a coordinator for the OSCA, explained how the growth of the sport in Canada not only softens the transition of recent immigrants into the country but helps them integrate into the community through a familiar sport.

“When they come from their home country, and they’re exposed to hockey and baseball, they are totally lost,” Mendis said. “But give them a cricket bat and a ball, and they are in their zone.”

Currently the OSCA supports up to 50 Greater Toronto Area schools with equipment and training for teachers. The training has proven to be just as important as the equipment, as many teachers don’t possess the same level of knowledge about the game in comparison to other sports.

This lack of cricket knowledge highlights two of the biggest issues as to why more schools don’t carry the sport. First, not every teacher wants to volunteer time to learn and run a new sport, and, if a teacher that has been running the cricket program retires or leaves, the sport dies in that school.

This scenario is one that Mahendra Ram, a chemistry teacher at York Memorial Collegiate Institute and the Toronto District School Board girls cricket coordinator, has seen too often. After playing cricket in Guyana, Ram came to Canada and found few options to play cricket in high school.

In brainstorming ways to expand the sport, Ram proposes a collaboration with the local adult recreational teams. Considering these teams are scattered throughout the city, assigning one player as a volunteer to teach cricket and coach at a school can do wonders for the sport.

“Let’s say we have 100 teams out there playing locally … and each team has a minimum 11 players,” Ram explained. “So that’s 1,100 coaches just sitting out there, and I’m lowballing it right there.”

In his coaching role, Ram began his advocacy for girls’ cricket. He explained that for most South Asian girls, sports haven’t played a role in their lives. As a result, during his first year as a coach, Ram wrote letters to the girls’ parents.

“It was partly permission and partly an explanation to their parents,” he said. “To give the girls equal opportunity as the boys, to give them an opportunity to try new things, have new experiences.

“After we started having the girls be successful in competition, and they go home with a trophy or medal, the parents get excited to see the kids are doing things, and after a while, we didn’t need them [the letters].”

Ram isn’t the only one to have had success with his girls’ team. Rohit Malhotra and Ahmed Khalid coached Stephen Lewis Secondary School’s girls’ cricket team through an undefeated season. Both former cricket teammates at the Peel Region school, the pair graduated and returned as teachers and coaches for the sport.

During the season, they witnessed the importance of cricket in a diverse community. Malhotra explained that for some families, cricket is their version of hockey or basketball, making the inclusion of the sport in schools much more impactful.

“When they know cricket, and their family plays cricket and their family watches cricket – [they think] I can do cricket,” he said. “And then they come to cricket, and they realize how special it can be.”

In providing helmets that fit comfortably over the hijabs of athletes, to visiting schools and providing cricket workshops to teachers, the Peel Region coaches agree the OSCA has played a significant role in growing the sport and making it a safe environment for everyone.

“OSCA does a really good job of just prioritizing opportunities for kids,” Malhotra said. “With these tournaments, and making sure kids have T-shirts and medals, they try to make sure these kids have a sense of belonging. A lot of what they are doing is fantastic.”

Based on the confidence and camaraderie the sport provides amongst marginalized communities, Khalid said cricket in schools can be instrumental in the promise of equity, diversity and inclusion, regardless of the school board.

“I think we’ve achieved a lot of social change, just by having our cricket team,” Khalid added.