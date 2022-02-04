Northwest Territories second Margot Flemming checks the overhead screen during a match against British Columbia at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Feb. 3.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories defeated Manitoba’s Mackenzie Zacharias 8-6 in a tiebreaker game Friday morning at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian women’s curling championship.

Galusha’s rink scored three in both the second and eighth ends to take a commanding 8-3 advantage.

Zacharias made it interesting with three in the ninth to pull to within 8-6.

However, that’s as close as the Manitoba rink would get.

With the win, Galusha advances to a playoff meeting against Andrea Crawford of New Brunswick later Friday afternoon.

The last playoff appearance for a team representing N.W.T. at the Canadian women’s curling championship was Skelly Bildfell’s rink from Whitehorse in 1983.

At that time, the Yukon and N.W.T. were represented by one rink.