Nova Scotia high school rugby season cancelled over safety concerns

Nova Scotia high school rugby season cancelled over safety concerns

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
The governing body for Nova Scotia’s high school athletics has cancelled the remainder of the rugby season across the province, saying the ban was imposed for safety reasons.

In brief statement released Thursday, the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation said its board of governors made the decision after reviewing incident report data from the School Insurance Program.

The decision prompted a rowdy protest at a Halifax shopping mall, where dozens of high school students chanted: “We want to play!”

Incident data obtained by Global News indicates that over a five-year period, there were three times as many insurance claims from rugby players when compared with those playing soccer, football and hockey.

The Cape Breton Victoria Regional Centre for Education has confirmed that and international student attending the Sydney Academy was injured and received medical attention during a rugby match on Wednesday.

Rugby Nova Scotia later issued a statement saying the group was “very disappointed with the decision.”

