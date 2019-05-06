 Skip to main content

Sports Nova Scotia’s high school rugby ban continues despite pressure from provincial minister

Nova Scotia's high school rugby ban continues despite pressure from provincial minister

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Despite a call by Nova Scotia’s education minister to reinstate high school rugby, it’s unclear whether the governing body for high school sports in the province will do so.

A pair of memos released Sunday to school administrators and obtained by Global News, say Friday’s call by Education Minister Zach Churchill “has not resolved the issue.”

One of the memos issued by Stephen MacNeil, chair of the board of governors for the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation, appears to be disputing Churchill’s statement on the matter.

Churchill said the federation had contravened a governing funding agreement with the province and its decision to ban the sport came without appropriate consultation.

But MacNeil says his organization met with deputy minister Cathy Montreuil on March 29 to discuss any issues that could potentially come from the decision and “she offered no objections.”

Neither MacNeil nor the Education Department were immediately available for comment today.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

