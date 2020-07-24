NWSL final: A triumph for women’s soccer before a ball is kicked

While the moaners and groaners in pro hockey, baseball and the NBA were fuss-budgeting about schedules, bubbles and stadiums, the National Women’s Soccer League just got on with it.
The NSWL Challenge Cup tournament started a month ago in Utah and ends Sunday with the Houston Dash playing the Chicago Red Stars (it’s on CBS, 12:30 p.m. ET). The eight-team, 23-game tournament unfolded with barely a hitch.
Even the absence of U.S. stars Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath (both opted out for safety reasons), Alex Morgan (just gave birth) and withdrawal of the Orlando Pride team – several players and other staff tested positive for the coronavirus – did not dent the tournament. There have been goals galore, tense and thrilling matches, and plenty of upsets.
The league and women’s soccer in general have been boosted by attention from an avid TV audience. Just this week it was announced that a star-laden group of backers intend to launch a new NWSL team in Los Angeles in 2022. There’s that. Plus 14 Canadian players played in the Challenge Cup.
Sunday’s final brings to an end a topsy-turvy month in which the top team in the NWSL for the past two years, the North Carolina Courage, exited in the quarter-finals, defeated by the Portland Thorns, with Christine Sinclair as Thorns captain. But the Thorns then lost in the semi-final to Houston, a team that’s never made the NWSL playoffs, let alone the final. Chicago, second in the NWSL standing last year, needed a penalty shoot-out to get past OL Reign in the quarter-final and a nervy 3-2 win over Sky Blue FC to reach the final.
There are multiple Canadians in action on Sunday. For the Houston Dash there’s Allysha Chapman, Sophie Schmidt, Nichelle Prince, Lindsay Agnew and Maegan Kelly. Essentially they form the core of the team. In Wednesday’s semi-final it was Schmidt’s header across the goal from a corner kick that allowed England international Rachel Daly to score the vital winner against the Thorns.
In the other semi-final on Wednesday it was Canadian Bianca St. Georges who scored the first goal for the Red Stars in the 3-2 victory. It was a terrific goal: St. Georges had the ball in the Sky Blue penalty area, deftly sidestepped a defender and hit the ball with the outside of her foot to leave the Sky Blue goalkeeper, fellow Canadian Kailen Sheridan, hopelessly beaten.
It was also the first professional goal for St. Georges. An under-the-radar Canadian star, she’s from St-Félix-de-Valois, Que., and has played for the Canadian national team at under-17 and under-20 level. Now 22, she was drafted last year from West Virginia University by the Red Stars, but an injury and subsequent surgery prevented her from playing until recently.
A formidable presence on defence, her natural position, St. Georges is the type of defender who streaks forward in the counterattack to support the strikers, and she assisted on Chicago’s other two goals. If there’s a star to emerge from this tournament, it could be her. And if you’re a betting person, Chicago’s persistence in attack and solid defending could overwhelm a Houston team just happy to have reached the final.
No matter what happens on Sunday the NWSL has scored a triumph. The league’s commissioner, Lisa Baird, started her job in March when the pro-sports world was coming to a halt. Since then the league has held a World Cup-style tournament during a pandemic, in a what’s called the “NWSL Village” in Utah, had it broadcast to a large audience, attracted major sponsors and can now look forward to post-pandemic expansion.
Next year, Racing Louisville FC, based in Louisville, Ky., will join the league. But it’s the Los Angeles expansion team coming in 2022 that is eye-catching. For now the team’s name is Angel City FC. The backers are a mix of Hollywood stars and Silicon Valley investors. They include actors Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria, plus Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and his wife, tennis star Serena Williams. Also, several former members of the U.S. national women’s team are involved, including Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach.
The celebrity involvement will get the attention and help the venture succeed, but given the number of women involved, it’s a matter of just getting on with it.