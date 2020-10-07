 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Sports

Oilers select centre Holloway in first round of NHL draft

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Team Canada's Dylan Holloway, right, battles for a puck in a game against Sweden at the world junior hockey championship. The Edmonton Oilers selected Holloway 14th overall at the NHL draft on Oct. 6, 2020.

The Edmonton Oilers selected centre Dylan Holloway with the 14th overall pick in the NHL entry draft on Tuesday.

The 6-foot, 203-pound forward from Bragg Creek, Alta., had eight goals and nine assists in 35 games for the University of Wisconsin last season.

Prior to his freshman year with the Badgers, Holloway scored 40 goals and had 48 assists in 53 games for the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Okotoks Oilers.

NHL Central Scouting ranked him 12th among North American skaters heading into the draft.

