Oilers sign KHL goaltender, draft pick Ilya Konovalov to entry-level contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Ilya Konovalov to a two-year entry level contract.
Konovalov, 22, appeared in 19 games this season for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 9-7-2 record, a 2.29 goals against average and a .923 save percentage.
The 5-foot-11, 196-pound goaltender has played in 111 career KHL games with Lokomotiv, accumulating a 53-41-9 record, a 2.14 goals against average, a .922 save percentage and 14 shutouts.
In 13 playoff games, Konovalov has recorded a 2.83 goals against average, a .898 save percentage and one shutout.
Konovalov was selected by the Oilers in the third round, 85th over all in the 2019 NHL draft.