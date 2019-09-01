 Skip to main content

Sports Ola Kamara scores twice, D.C. United beats Montreal Impact 3-0

Kelsey Patterson
Montreal, Quebec
The Canadian Press
Ola Kamara scored twice in the first half as D.C. United blanked the Impact 3-0 on Saturday night to put a massive dent in Montreal’s playoff chances.

Paul Arriola also scored for D.C. United (11-10-9), who snapped a three-game losing skid without suspended captain and leading scorer Wayne Rooney. Goalkeeper Bill Hamid made four saves for his 10th clean sheet of the season.

Evan Bush conceded three goals on four shots for the slumping Impact (11-15-4), who have lost eight of their last 11 MLS matches.

The win propelled D.C. into fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 42 points. Montreal fell below the playoff line into eighth with 37 points and four games left to play this season — three of those are at home.

Seventh-place Toronto FC lead the Impact by one point and have two games in hand.

It was a disastrous first half for the Impact, who conceded three goals in a 12-minute span that ended with a chorus of boos and jeers from the 18,285 fans in attendance at Saputo Stadium.

Replacing the suspended Rooney up top, Kamara got the visitors on the board in the 20th minute. After a Junior Moreno free kick ricocheted off Orji Okwonkwo, the ball fell right to an unmarked Kamara in the box for the opener.

The visitors made it 2-0 three minutes later when Montreal’s Samuel Piette headed Hamid’s towering goal kick right into Arriola’s path. The winger took the ball in his stride and beat Bush with a left-footed shot into the bottom corner for his sixth of the season.

Another poorly defended set piece sunk the Impact when D.C. United scored off a Felipe corner kick in the 32nd minute. Defender Frederic Brillant headed the ball across the box to Kamara, who headed it past Bush for his fourth career goal against Montreal.

The Impact have conceded 14 goals this season off a corner or free kick.

Montreal had a few chances at the end of the first half and start of the second but nothing that really challenged Hamid. The Impact outshot D.C. 25-7.

Wilmer Cabrera’s men had a penalty appeal denied in the 83rd minute when it appeared Brillant handled the ball in the box.

The match was reminiscent of last year’s crucial meeting between Montreal and D.C. at the end of September. United won that match 5-0, which ultimately led to the Impact missing the playoffs.

Following a 0-0 draw at Audi Field earlier this season, Montreal has now gone 355 minutes without scoring against D.C. United.

Notes: United improved to 2-2-1 this season without Rooney. … Montreal was playing its third game in eight days.

