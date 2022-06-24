Silver medallists Penny Oleksiak, Kayla Sanchez, Javier Acevedo Joshua Liendo Edwards of Team Canada accept their silver medals during the ceremony for the 4x100m Mixed Relay Final at Duna Arena on June 24, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary.Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Penny Oleksiak and Joshua Liendo helped Canada reach a record medal haul on Friday at the world aquatics championships.

Toronto’s Oleksiak won a Canadian-record eighth career medal and Liendo, from Markham, Ont., picked up two medals in a jam-packed three-final day to give Canada a record nine medals (two gold, four silver, three bronze) heading into the final day of swimming competition in Budapest.

Liendo swam the opening leg and Oleksiak took on anchor duty as Canada picked up a silver medal in the 4x100 mixed freestyle relay.

Oleksiak’s overall world championship medal tally of two silver and six bronze put her one ahead of teammate Kylie Masse for most ever for a Canadian.

Javier Acevedo and Kayla Sanchez, both from Toronto, swam the second and third leg respectively as Canada finished in three minutes 20.61 seconds.

Australia finished first in a world-record time of 3:19.38, and the United States was third in 3:21.09.

The relay capped a busy day for Liendo, who now has three medals at the world championships. He claimed his second earlier Friday with a bronze in the men’s 100-metre butterfly.

Liendo posted a time of 50.97 seconds, just .03 seconds behind silver medallist Naoki Mizunuma of Japan.

Local favourite Kristof Milak of Hungary took gold comfortably in 50.14 seconds.

Liendo started the day by competing in the men’s 50-metre freestyle final, finishing fifth in 21.61 seconds — .04 seconds behind bronze medallist Maxime Grousset of France.

Britain’s Benjamin Proud (21.32) won gold and American Michael Andrew (21.41) took silver.

Liendo won his first ever world championship medal on Wednesday with a bronze in the men’s 100 freestyle.

Masse, of LaSalle, Ont., was fifth in the women’s 200-metre backstroke in two minutes eight seconds. Masse, who claimed silver in the event at the Tokyo Games. was in third at the halfway point of the race before the leaders pulled away.

Australia’s Kaylee McKeown was first in 2:05.08, followed by Americans Phoebe Bacon (2:05.12) and Rhyan White (2:06.96).

Masse won the 50-metre backstroke and took silver in the 100 backstroke earlier this week to give her seven career world championship medals.